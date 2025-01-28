The OG French Fashion Girl Just Showed Everyone in Paris the 2025 Way to Wear Pumps

It's the end of January which means something very important in Paris: spring/summer Haute Couture Week, perhaps the most glamorous fashion week of them all. And among all of the celebs "shopping" for awards season wares, the French fashion community is also in attendance—one of the regulars being OG famous French fashion girl Jeanne Damas.

The influencer, Rouje founder, and eternal It girl was photographed outside the Christian Dior show today, wearing an elegant Dior outfit with a playful styling touch that I think people in Paris and beyond will be copying. We're used to seeing ballet flats and loafers worn with socks, but Damas opted to wear a pair of thin gray socks with classic black pumps, which gave her tailored, belted tweed coat a playful, trend-forward touch. I'm not implying that Damas was the first to think to wear socks with pumps—other celebrities and fashion people have certainly done so, but her bunched-up socks felt particularly fresh and cool when paired with such an elegant outfit. Not only that, it makes a lot of sense to throw on a pair of socks with your heels as we transition into spring—since it can still be chilly in the spring, socks and pumps are a smart, functional styling choice for when you're tired of wearing boots but still need some extra warmth.

If Damas's outfit has inspired you to follow her lead, keep scrolling to shop for a fresh pair of pumps and thin socks to go with them.

Jeanne Damas weairng a tweed coat in Paris

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

On Jeanne Damas: Dior coat and bag

