Ayo Edebiri Just Styled Mary-Kate Olsen's Favorite Boot Trend in an Unexpectedly Fresh Way
Certain outfit combinations always make sense. For me, this includes skinny pants styled with riding boots. As an avid horseback rider, Mary-Kate Olsen knows that the combo is not only chic but functional for competitive show jumping. Kate Middleton is also a fan of pairing skinny pants with riding boots, even if there's no barn in sight. However, this is far from the only way you can style riding boots. Enter Ayo Edebiri.
Ayo was just photographed in New York City wearing riding boots with a sheer black skirt. It's certainly a surprising choice considering the frigid temperatures in NYC right now, but at least her leather bomber jacket would have helped fend off the chill. Let's hope she was en route to someplace cozy and warm.
Ayo completed her outfit with a very chic accessory in the form of Strathberry's Charlotte Drawstring Bag ($425). As I previously reported, Strathberry makes its bags in a region of Spain renowned for leathermaking. I saw first-hand how the bags are impeccably crafted, so I'm not surprised they end up in the hands of celebrities like Ayo. Scroll down to see her new outfit.
On Ayo Edebiri: Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring Bag ($425)
Shop Ayo Edebiri's Strathberry Bag
Shop Black Riding Boots
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
3 Chic Winter Pieces That Are Perfect for Mastering the Viral "Olsen Tuck" Trend
Phoebe Philo is also known for doing this.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Mary-Kate Olsen Just Wore This Quirky Flat-Shoe Trend With a Classic Mary-Kate Outfit
Another iconic Olsen look.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Chic Sisters Are Worth a Follow If You Like the Olsen Twins' Minimalist Style
Quiet luxury indeed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Mary-Kate Olsen Wore a Flat-Shoe Trend, Color Trend, and Bag Trend All at Once
Drop everything.
By Allyson Payer
-
All of My Summer Outfits Include This Under-$60 Pair of Cult-Loved Shoes
They're a favorite of one Olsen twin.
By Ana Escalante
-
This Shoe Trend Goes With Every Single Dress Style
Mary-Kate Olsen and Rihanna are on board.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Mary-Kate Olsen Wore the Coat Trend You're About to See at Every Holiday Party
Twinning is highly encouraged.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Love The Row, But I'm on a Budget—These Chic Under-$200 Finds Fit the Bill
Hello, Olsen twins–inspired shopping guide.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes