Certain outfit combinations always make sense. For me, this includes skinny pants styled with riding boots. As an avid horseback rider, Mary-Kate Olsen knows that the combo is not only chic but functional for competitive show jumping. Kate Middleton is also a fan of pairing skinny pants with riding boots, even if there's no barn in sight. However, this is far from the only way you can style riding boots. Enter Ayo Edebiri.

Ayo was just photographed in New York City wearing riding boots with a sheer black skirt. It's certainly a surprising choice considering the frigid temperatures in NYC right now, but at least her leather bomber jacket would have helped fend off the chill. Let's hope she was en route to someplace cozy and warm.

Ayo completed her outfit with a very chic accessory in the form of Strathberry's Charlotte Drawstring Bag ($425). As I previously reported, Strathberry makes its bags in a region of Spain renowned for leathermaking. I saw first-hand how the bags are impeccably crafted, so I'm not surprised they end up in the hands of celebrities like Ayo. Scroll down to see her new outfit.

Ayo Edebiri wears a Strathberry bag and black riding boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ayo Edebiri: Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring Bag ($425)

