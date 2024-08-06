My Whole Life Changed When I Discovered These Anti-Trend Outfits

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a white button-down shirt tucked into a double-layer black pencil skirt with sandals and a black purse.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

As much fun as a bold and meticulously planned outfit can be, if your schedule looks anything like mine, there simply isn't time to indulge in them as often as you'd like. Instead, easy, versatile ensembles get the most wear. But that doesn't mean your clothes have to be boring. In fact, the dressers I admire most are just as reliant on minimalist, classic combinations as I am. And because of that, there's a seemingly endless supply of inspiration out there that's centered on anti-trend outfits that are easy, yes, but also chic and impressive at the same time.

Don't believe me? I come bearing proof. Ahead, I've laid out a total of 10 timeless ensembles that work for pretty much any climate, location, or occasion (barring a black-tie affair or a true corporate office). There are super pared-back T-shirt and jeans combos, as well as dressier top-and-skirt pairings. Basically, any time you're stumped about what to put on in a time crunch, just reference the list below. I'm willing to bet that from it, you'll be able to find all the ingredients you need to whip up an outfit that checks off every box well within your allotted getting-dressed period. You're welcome.

@nlmarilyn wearing a black tee, dark jeans, mesh flats, and a silk bandana.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

What you'll need: Black T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mesh Flats + Silk Bandana

One way to turn wearing jeans and a T-shirt into an elegant ensemble is to go with a black tee and dark-wash denim. Simply put, darker washes tend to look more put-together and sophisticated. To level up the look even further, add eye-catching accessories like mesh flats and a classic silk scarf tied around your head like a bandana.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Centered Monogram Silk Square Scarf
Toteme
Centered Monogram Silk Square Scarf

Laura Reilly in Paris wearing a white tank top, cream scarf, black trousers, and black shoes.

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

What you'll need: Cream Scarf + White Tank Top + Black Trousers + Black Flats

Really, this is just a white tank top and black trousers paired with some simple yet effective accessories in an elegant cream scarf and timeless black flats.

Flowy Scarf
MANGO
Flowy Scarf

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

Alex Mid Rise Pant Es
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pant Es

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

Brittany Bathgate wearing a black strapless dress with a white clutch bag and black sandals.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

What you'll need: Black Strapless Dress + Simple Heeled Sandals + East-West Clutch

For any of the dressier occasions on your calendar this year, a black strapless dress will always be a good idea. Make it feel a little more effortless and less formal by pairing it with simple kitten-heel sandals and an east-west clutch.

Astoria Dress Es
Reformation
Astoria Dress Es

Strappy Heeled Sandals
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals

Savette Slim Symmetry Pochette Smooth Calf Leather Bag - Mink/clay/bone on Garmentory
Savette
Slim Symmetry Pochette Smooth Calf Leather Bag

Debora Rosa wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a big brown bag.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

What you'll need: White T-Shirt + Vintage Jeans + Retro Sneakers + Suede Tote Bag

I'm such a sucker for vintage jeans and a white T-shirt. It's a combination that's worked for decades—why stop wearing it now? To modernize the pairing, add some suede sneakers and a cool tote bag.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneaker

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a white button-down shirt tucked into a double-layer black pencil skirt with sandals and a black purse.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

What you'll need: Button-Down Shirt + Double-Layer Skirt + Heeled Mules + Shoulder Bag

A white button-down shirt, no matter what you pair with it, is always going to look good. Make it ever better by adding a double-layer pencil skirt, heeled mules, and a chic shoulder bag for dinner in the city or a day at the office.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Treviso Contrast-Detailed Cotton Midi Skirt
THE GARMENT
Treviso Contrast-Detailed Cotton Midi Skirt

Magda Butrym, Brigitte Small Leather Tote Bag
Magda Butrym
Brigitte Small Leather Tote Bag

Heel Leather Sandals
MANGO
Heel Leather Sandals

Sylvie Mus wearing a white sleeveless blouse with black cropped pants, a brown bag, and black kitten heel sandals.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

What you'll need: White Sleeveless Blouse + Cropped Pants + Heeled Mules + Brown Croc Bag

This outfit has a very modern yet retro feel to it that's uniquely appealing and versatile. Any sleeveless white blouse will do—add some capris or cropped trousers (I vote for High Sport's, but I digress) and sandals, and you'll be good to go.

Riley Tailored Sleeveless Shirt
Banana Republic
Riley Tailored Sleeveless Shirt

Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants

T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Clutch

Stina Patent Calf Leather Black Sandals
AEYDE
Stina Patent Calf Leather Black Sandals

Monikh wearing a white tank top, trench coat, cream silk skirt, and flip flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

What you'll need: Trench Coat + White Tank Top + Silk Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

You can't go wrong with a midi-length slip skirt, whether it's summer or the dead of winter. During the warmer months, pair one with a white tank, trench coat, and flip-flops for an easy, sophisticated, and photo-worthy look.

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

Double-Button Trench Coat
MANGO
Double-Button Trench Coat

Gwyneth Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

Sara Loura wearing a white Tory Burch blazer with matching capri pants, black ankle-strap heels, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

What you'll need: White Blazer + White Capris + Ankle-Strap Heels

For a sleek, elegant alternative to traditional suiting, pair some white capris or Bermuda shorts with a matching blazer and some sharp court shoes. Trust me, the compliments will come.

Double-Faced Jacket
Tory Burch
Double-Faced Jacket

Tory Burch, Cropped Twisted Pants
Tory Burch
Cropped Twisted Pants

massimo dutti, High-Heel Shoes With Criss-Cross Straps
massimo dutti
High-Heel Shoes With Criss-Cross Straps

Sasha Mei wearing oversized sunglasses, a cream long coat, black sweater, blue jeans, tights, and black heels.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What you'll need: Cream Coat + Black Sweater + Wide-Leg Jeans + Aviators

As temperatures start to dip (which will happen, whether we want it to or not), get ready to grab a long, cream coat; wide-leg jeans; and black knitwear every time you're feeling stumped about what to wear. This combo never misses.

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans Wide

Olsen Coat
LIONESS
Olsen Coat

Kingston Aviator 60mm Oval Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth
Kingston Aviator 60mm Oval Sunglasses

Danielle Jinadu wearing a cream sweater, cream trousers, snakeskin loafers, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

What you'll need: Cream Sweater + Relaxed White Trousers + Snakeskin Shoes + Black Tote Bag

When in doubt, go with an all-white or cream ensemble. It never fails to appear rich. Just be sure to avoid red and brown liquids at all costs if you want to avoid a high dry-cleaning bill.

Rollneck™ Sweater
J.Crew
Rollneck Sweater

Abercrombie, Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pant
Abercrombie
Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pant

Madewell, The Vernon Loafer
Madewell
The Vernon Loafer

Dragon Diffusion, Santa Croce Leather Tote Bag
Dragon Diffusion
Santa Croce Leather Tote Bag

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

