My Whole Life Changed When I Discovered These Anti-Trend Outfits

As much fun as a bold and meticulously planned outfit can be, if your schedule looks anything like mine, there simply isn't time to indulge in them as often as you'd like. Instead, easy, versatile ensembles get the most wear. But that doesn't mean your clothes have to be boring. In fact, the dressers I admire most are just as reliant on minimalist, classic combinations as I am. And because of that, there's a seemingly endless supply of inspiration out there that's centered on anti-trend outfits that are easy, yes, but also chic and impressive at the same time.

Don't believe me? I come bearing proof. Ahead, I've laid out a total of 10 timeless ensembles that work for pretty much any climate, location, or occasion (barring a black-tie affair or a true corporate office). There are super pared-back T-shirt and jeans combos, as well as dressier top-and-skirt pairings. Basically, any time you're stumped about what to put on in a time crunch, just reference the list below. I'm willing to bet that from it, you'll be able to find all the ingredients you need to whip up an outfit that checks off every box well within your allotted getting-dressed period. You're welcome.

What you'll need: Black T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mesh Flats + Silk Bandana

One way to turn wearing jeans and a T-shirt into an elegant ensemble is to go with a black tee and dark-wash denim. Simply put, darker washes tend to look more put-together and sophisticated. To level up the look even further, add eye-catching accessories like mesh flats and a classic silk scarf tied around your head like a bandana.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation Britt Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW

Toteme Centered Monogram Silk Square Scarf $270 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Cream Scarf + White Tank Top + Black Trousers + Black Flats

Really, this is just a white tank top and black trousers paired with some simple yet effective accessories in an elegant cream scarf and timeless black flats.

MANGO Flowy Scarf $26 SHOP NOW

H&M Ribbed Tank Top $9 $8 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pant Es $228 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Black Strapless Dress + Simple Heeled Sandals + East-West Clutch

For any of the dressier occasions on your calendar this year, a black strapless dress will always be a good idea. Make it feel a little more effortless and less formal by pairing it with simple kitten-heel sandals and an east-west clutch.

Reformation Astoria Dress Es $248 SHOP NOW

MANGO Strappy Heeled Sandals $60 SHOP NOW

Savette Slim Symmetry Pochette Smooth Calf Leather Bag $1639 $1311 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White T-Shirt + Vintage Jeans + Retro Sneakers + Suede Tote Bag

I'm such a sucker for vintage jeans and a white T-shirt. It's a combination that's worked for decades—why stop wearing it now? To modernize the pairing, add some suede sneakers and a cool tote bag.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag $298 SHOP NOW

adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker $120 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Button-Down Shirt + Double-Layer Skirt + Heeled Mules + Shoulder Bag

A white button-down shirt, no matter what you pair with it, is always going to look good. Make it ever better by adding a double-layer pencil skirt, heeled mules, and a chic shoulder bag for dinner in the city or a day at the office.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt $20 $17 SHOP NOW

THE GARMENT Treviso Contrast-Detailed Cotton Midi Skirt $350 SHOP NOW

Magda Butrym Brigitte Small Leather Tote Bag $3170 SHOP NOW

MANGO Heel Leather Sandals $100 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White Sleeveless Blouse + Cropped Pants + Heeled Mules + Brown Croc Bag

This outfit has a very modern yet retro feel to it that's uniquely appealing and versatile. Any sleeveless white blouse will do—add some capris or cropped trousers (I vote for High Sport's, but I digress) and sandals, and you'll be good to go.

Banana Republic Riley Tailored Sleeveless Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Clutch $990 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Stina Patent Calf Leather Black Sandals $425 $298 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Trench Coat + White Tank Top + Silk Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

You can't go wrong with a midi-length slip skirt, whether it's summer or the dead of winter. During the warmer months, pair one with a white tank, trench coat, and flip-flops for an easy, sophisticated, and photo-worthy look.

H&M Ribbed Tank Top $9 $8 SHOP NOW

MANGO Double-Button Trench Coat $160 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $90 $45 SHOP NOW

TKEES Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White Blazer + White Capris + Ankle-Strap Heels

For a sleek, elegant alternative to traditional suiting, pair some white capris or Bermuda shorts with a matching blazer and some sharp court shoes. Trust me, the compliments will come.

Tory Burch Double-Faced Jacket $1698 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Cropped Twisted Pants $998 SHOP NOW

massimo dutti High-Heel Shoes With Criss-Cross Straps $169 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Cream Coat + Black Sweater + Wide-Leg Jeans + Aviators

As temperatures start to dip (which will happen, whether we want it to or not), get ready to grab a long, cream coat; wide-leg jeans; and black knitwear every time you're feeling stumped about what to wear. This combo never misses.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

COS Tide Jeans Wide $135 SHOP NOW

LIONESS Olsen Coat $139 $73 SHOP NOW

Fifth & Ninth Kingston Aviator 60mm Oval Sunglasses $30 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Cream Sweater + Relaxed White Trousers + Snakeskin Shoes + Black Tote Bag

When in doubt, go with an all-white or cream ensemble. It never fails to appear rich. Just be sure to avoid red and brown liquids at all costs if you want to avoid a high dry-cleaning bill.

Abercrombie Sloane Low Rise Tailored Pant $90 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Vernon Loafer $158 SHOP NOW