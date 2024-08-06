My Whole Life Changed When I Discovered These Anti-Trend Outfits
As much fun as a bold and meticulously planned outfit can be, if your schedule looks anything like mine, there simply isn't time to indulge in them as often as you'd like. Instead, easy, versatile ensembles get the most wear. But that doesn't mean your clothes have to be boring. In fact, the dressers I admire most are just as reliant on minimalist, classic combinations as I am. And because of that, there's a seemingly endless supply of inspiration out there that's centered on anti-trend outfits that are easy, yes, but also chic and impressive at the same time.
Don't believe me? I come bearing proof. Ahead, I've laid out a total of 10 timeless ensembles that work for pretty much any climate, location, or occasion (barring a black-tie affair or a true corporate office). There are super pared-back T-shirt and jeans combos, as well as dressier top-and-skirt pairings. Basically, any time you're stumped about what to put on in a time crunch, just reference the list below. I'm willing to bet that from it, you'll be able to find all the ingredients you need to whip up an outfit that checks off every box well within your allotted getting-dressed period. You're welcome.
What you'll need: Black T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mesh Flats + Silk Bandana
One way to turn wearing jeans and a T-shirt into an elegant ensemble is to go with a black tee and dark-wash denim. Simply put, darker washes tend to look more put-together and sophisticated. To level up the look even further, add eye-catching accessories like mesh flats and a classic silk scarf tied around your head like a bandana.
What you'll need: Cream Scarf + White Tank Top + Black Trousers + Black Flats
Really, this is just a white tank top and black trousers paired with some simple yet effective accessories in an elegant cream scarf and timeless black flats.
What you'll need: Black Strapless Dress + Simple Heeled Sandals + East-West Clutch
For any of the dressier occasions on your calendar this year, a black strapless dress will always be a good idea. Make it feel a little more effortless and less formal by pairing it with simple kitten-heel sandals and an east-west clutch.
What you'll need: White T-Shirt + Vintage Jeans + Retro Sneakers + Suede Tote Bag
I'm such a sucker for vintage jeans and a white T-shirt. It's a combination that's worked for decades—why stop wearing it now? To modernize the pairing, add some suede sneakers and a cool tote bag.
What you'll need: Button-Down Shirt + Double-Layer Skirt + Heeled Mules + Shoulder Bag
A white button-down shirt, no matter what you pair with it, is always going to look good. Make it ever better by adding a double-layer pencil skirt, heeled mules, and a chic shoulder bag for dinner in the city or a day at the office.
What you'll need: White Sleeveless Blouse + Cropped Pants + Heeled Mules + Brown Croc Bag
This outfit has a very modern yet retro feel to it that's uniquely appealing and versatile. Any sleeveless white blouse will do—add some capris or cropped trousers (I vote for High Sport's, but I digress) and sandals, and you'll be good to go.
What you'll need: Trench Coat + White Tank Top + Silk Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops
You can't go wrong with a midi-length slip skirt, whether it's summer or the dead of winter. During the warmer months, pair one with a white tank, trench coat, and flip-flops for an easy, sophisticated, and photo-worthy look.
What you'll need: White Blazer + White Capris + Ankle-Strap Heels
For a sleek, elegant alternative to traditional suiting, pair some white capris or Bermuda shorts with a matching blazer and some sharp court shoes. Trust me, the compliments will come.
What you'll need: Cream Coat + Black Sweater + Wide-Leg Jeans + Aviators
As temperatures start to dip (which will happen, whether we want it to or not), get ready to grab a long, cream coat; wide-leg jeans; and black knitwear every time you're feeling stumped about what to wear. This combo never misses.
What you'll need: Cream Sweater + Relaxed White Trousers + Snakeskin Shoes + Black Tote Bag
When in doubt, go with an all-white or cream ensemble. It never fails to appear rich. Just be sure to avoid red and brown liquids at all costs if you want to avoid a high dry-cleaning bill.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
