Kaia Gerber Wore Ballet Flats With the Biggest Casual Pant Trend of 2024
Kaia Gerber may look incredibly glamorous when she steps on a red carpet or runway, but in her day-to-day life, paparazzi photos have shown us that she favors casual, comfortable outfits. Can't blame her one bit. It's hard to figure out what to wear this time of year—especially in New York when it's a heat wave yet you need to walk a few blocks. The obvious choice is shorts and sandals, but I've spent lots of time in NYC during the summer, and I don't love wearing shorts and sandals there. Gerber came up with the perfect alternative earlier this week, and her outfit features a major 2024 pant trend.
Just like the rest of us, Gerber loves a good pair of pull-on pants. Whether in poplin, knit, linen, or satin, pull-on pants are everywhere right now. Gerber opted for a black knit pair that she'd worn before, which she paired with a white spaghetti-strap tank top and black ballet flats—the shoes elevating the casual pants in one fell swoop.
If you're inspired to replicate the look, keep scrolling to shop similar pieces for yourself, along with more pull-on pants.
Shop the Look
Shop More Pull-On Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
Prepare to live in them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 23 Madewell and J.Crew Sale Finds Are So Chic You'll Be Getting Compliments Left and Right
Instant cool-girl factor.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
6 Easy High-Summer Outfit Ideas That Include Pants
Easy, breezy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Amazon Prime Day Is Almost Here—I'm Keeping an Eye on These 31 Elevated Items
You'd never guess these are all under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Non-J.Lo Flat-Shoe Trend With Baggy Pants
Her wardrobe gets more elegant by the day.
By Allyson Payer
-
Here Are 9 Ways to Instantly Elevate Your Favorite Denim Cutoff Shorts
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The One Trend J.Lo Wears in Both L.A. and Paris
It works anywhere.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Tried the White Pants Taking Over TikTok, and They're Even Better Than People Say
The perfect pair.
By Nikki Chwatt