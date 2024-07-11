Kaia Gerber Wore Ballet Flats With the Biggest Casual Pant Trend of 2024

Kaia Gerber may look incredibly glamorous when she steps on a red carpet or runway, but in her day-to-day life, paparazzi photos have shown us that she favors casual, comfortable outfits. Can't blame her one bit. It's hard to figure out what to wear this time of year—especially in New York when it's a heat wave yet you need to walk a few blocks. The obvious choice is shorts and sandals, but I've spent lots of time in NYC during the summer, and I don't love wearing shorts and sandals there. Gerber came up with the perfect alternative earlier this week, and her outfit features a major 2024 pant trend.

Just like the rest of us, Gerber loves a good pair of pull-on pants. Whether in poplin, knit, linen, or satin, pull-on pants are everywhere right now. Gerber opted for a black knit pair that she'd worn before, which she paired with a white spaghetti-strap tank top and black ballet flats—the shoes elevating the casual pants in one fell swoop.

If you're inspired to replicate the look, keep scrolling to shop similar pieces for yourself, along with more pull-on pants.

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

Aritzia HomeStretch Scoopneck Cami Tank $25 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Knit Pants $128 SHOP NOW

Prada Ballerina Mary Janes $995 SHOP NOW

Shop More Pull-On Pants

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants $295 SHOP NOW

Madewell Pintuck Slim Pull-On Pants $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Drapey Wide Leg Pants $119 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Globetrot Linen Pant $110 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Pants $100 SHOP NOW

Leset Yoko Pocket Pants $180 $126 SHOP NOW