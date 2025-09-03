Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Easy 3-Piece Outfit I Keep Spotting in Downtown NYC

Zoë Kravitz has been one of my personal favorite style inspirations for years. She’s able to put together basic pieces and make them look so elegant. Even the most mundane items look like they’re part of a fashion campaign if Kravitz is wearing them. Her fall looks in particular are what I pay the most attention to, because I know for a fact she’ll deliver a look that I can easily recreate.
The outfit Kravitz was just photographed wearing in NYC was a three-piece fall uniform that I’ve seen other stylish, cool girls wear throughout the city—especially in the trendy downtown neighborhoods: a cardigan, a delicate tank top, and loose black pull-on pants. She added accessories such as a bandana, a leather bag, and black flats to make her basic ‘fit a little more interesting. Nonetheless, it’s the perfect outfit baseline to build on. Each piece is probably already in your closet; it’s just all about how you wear them. Kravtiz chooses to wear her pieces as is, simple and laid-back, which is what I love most about her style. Around this time of year, I find it difficult to figure out what to wear, but sometimes less is more, and her three-piece fall uniform proves it.
If you’re on the hunt for a new easy fall outfit to throw on, keep scrolling through to recreate Kravitz’s outfit and shop similar pieces below.
Get the Look
Reformation
Clara Cashmere & Wool Crew Cardigan
Cou Cou Intimates
The Long Cami Top
EDIKTED
Maison Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats
Shop More Cardigans
Rhone
Livluxe Rib Cardigan
Madewell
Kensington Cardigan
ZARA
Fine Knit Cardigan
Vince
Metal Button Cardigan
Madewell
Cashmere Button-Front Cardigan Sweater
Shop More Dainty Tank Tops
J.Crew
Pointelle Sweater-Tank in Premium Ultrafine Cotton
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.