7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses

If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those (although we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy). What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—AKA accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.

Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and that are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses (or anything else, to be honest). I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular accessories are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.

Metal-Framed Sunglasses

Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame sunglasses trend after their pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses as they, too, are kind of fancy.

Black dress outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Sl 692 Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sl 692 Sunglasses

Oval Sunglasses
VERSACE
Oval Sunglasses

Chunky Silver Jewelry

Silver jewelry has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer more than ever, silver jewelry could become just as popular as gold.

Pink dress

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Tabi Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Tabi Earrings

Bahari Bangle Set
Soko
Bahari Bangle Set

Synergy Ring
Agmes
Synergy Ring

Mary Janes

Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.

Black dress with Mary Janes

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Reformation Charlie Ballet Flats
Reformation
Charlie Ballet Flats

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats
ViBi Venezia
Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats

The Beverley Mary Jane Flats
Madewell
The Beverley Mary Jane Flats

Slouchy Hobo Bags

Slouchy hobo bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.

Red mini dress

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

Small Soft Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Small Soft Hobo Bag

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote
Loewe
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote

Chain Belts

Chain belts are an easy, chic was to dress up your dress. Throw one on even over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.

Long dress with belt

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Mavery Chain Belt
B-Low The Belt
Mavery Chain Belt

Aureum Collective chain belt
Aureum Collective
Gabriella Silver Curb Chain Belt

Loewe Donut Chain Belt
Loewe
Donut Chain Belt

Red Bags

I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colors of dresses, making it a great summertime investment.

Maxi dress with red bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

The Row Abby bag
The Row
Abby Small Suede Shoulder bag

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Phoenix 1.0 Bag
NEOUS
Phoenix 1.0 Bag

Puffy Heart Necklaces

It's not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a sweet-without-being-too sweet finishing touch to a dress outfit.

Red mini dress with heels

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

The Puffy Heart Necklace in Gold
Roxanne Assoulin
The Puffy Heart Necklace in Gold

Puffy Heart Chain Necklace
Jenny Bird
Puffy Heart Chain Necklace

Bubble Heart Necklace
Lili Claspe
Bubble Heart Necklace

