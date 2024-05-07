7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses

If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those (although we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy). What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—AKA accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.

Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and that are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses (or anything else, to be honest). I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular accessories are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.

Metal-Framed Sunglasses

Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame sunglasses trend after their pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses as they, too, are kind of fancy.

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $550

Saint Laurent Sl 692 Sunglasses $520

VERSACE Oval Sunglasses $483

Chunky Silver Jewelry

Silver jewelry has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer more than ever, silver jewelry could become just as popular as gold.

Heaven Mayhem Tabi Earrings $95

Soko Bahari Bangle Set $228 $160

Agmes Synergy Ring $350

Mary Janes

Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.

Reformation Charlie Ballet Flats $268

ViBi Venezia Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats $150

Madewell The Beverley Mary Jane Flats $138

Slouchy Hobo Bags

Slouchy hobo bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.

Khaite Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $1350

Mansur Gavriel Small Soft Hobo Bag $745

Loewe Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Tote $3950

Chain Belts

Chain belts are an easy, chic was to dress up your dress. Throw one on even over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.

B-Low The Belt Mavery Chain Belt $178

Aureum Collective Gabriella Silver Curb Chain Belt $245

Loewe Donut Chain Belt $690

Red Bags

I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colors of dresses, making it a great summertime investment.

The Row Abby Small Suede Shoulder bag $1450

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag $248

NEOUS Phoenix 1.0 Bag $855

Puffy Heart Necklaces

It's not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a sweet-without-being-too sweet finishing touch to a dress outfit.

Roxanne Assoulin The Puffy Heart Necklace in Gold $145

Jenny Bird Puffy Heart Chain Necklace $168