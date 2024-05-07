7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses
If you're a dress person, you probably love summer. You're likely thrilled that you can finally get away with wearing dresses as much as your heart desires without freezing. There are a million beautiful dresses out there to shop for, but I'm not here to talk about those (although we have plenty of other stories filled with pretty dresses to buy). What I'm here to discuss today are the items that take summer dresses to the next level—AKA accessories. In my opinion, they're just as important as the dress itself.
Even though we're only halfway through spring, there are several summer accessory trends that have already emerged and that are perfectly suited to be paired with dresses (or anything else, to be honest). I've never encountered a dress that didn't benefit from a few carefully chosen accessories, and these particular accessories are sure to be summer 2024's greatest hits. Keep scrolling to read all about them and shop them before June 20 hits.
Metal-Framed Sunglasses
Celine can be credited with starting the metal-frame sunglasses trend after their pair went viral last summer. They're a great option for pairing with fancy dresses as they, too, are kind of fancy.
Chunky Silver Jewelry
Silver jewelry has been back in style for a few seasons, but I predict that this summer more than ever, silver jewelry could become just as popular as gold.
Mary Janes
Given the Mary Jane frenzy of 2024, it should come as no surprise that you're going to see a lot of them paired with dresses this summer.
Slouchy Hobo Bags
Slouchy hobo bags are one of the biggest bag trends of the season, and they lend a relaxed, effortless look to a dress outfit.
Chain Belts
Chain belts are an easy, chic was to dress up your dress. Throw one on even over a simple dress and you're suddenly ready for a night out.
Red Bags
I doubt you're surprised that a red accessory made this list. Red bags weirdly go with so many different colors of dresses, making it a great summertime investment.
Puffy Heart Necklaces
It's not not random, but puffy heart necklaces are popping up on the necks of the coolest girls. They're a sweet-without-being-too sweet finishing touch to a dress outfit.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
