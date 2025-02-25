Is It Time to Get Rid of Our Baby Tees For This 2010s T-Shirt Trend Bella Hadid Just Wore?

It's been a minute since we've had a new T-shirt trend to talk about, but I think that 2025 will change that. For starters, we're already seeing the return of 3/4-sleeve tees, and Bella Hadid just singlehandedly put another one on my radar when she was photographed out in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

As I'm sure you're aware, baby tees (also known as fitted slightly-cropped tees), have dominated the 2020s T-shirt market thus far, but Hadid's shirt was pretty much the opposite of that, and it was one that hasn't been in the trend stratosphere since the 2010s. It was an oversized graphic tee (vintage, of course), which was sliced at the neckline to wear off-the-shoulder (can't say I wasn't doing that twelve years ago). And she wore it in a very Bella Hadid way—as a dress with cowboy boots and a suede Balenciaga bag.

If you trust in Hadid's taste and have been eager to swap out the baby tees for something everyone else isn't wearing (yet), scroll to see her styling and shop a few oversized graphic tees that are a bit easier to get your hands on than a vintage one.

Bella Hadid wearing a graphic tee and cowboy boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag ($2900)

Shop Oversized Graphic Tees

Anine Bing Lili Tee Ab X Dk X Brigitte Bardot
Anine Bing
Lili Tee Ab X Dk X Brigitte Bardot

The Lcn Music Boxy Graphic Tee
Cotton On
The Lcn Music Boxy Graphic Tee

Hotel Roame. T-Shirt
ROAME.
Hotel Roame. T-Shirt

Cheers Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
RE/DONE
Cheers Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Stevie Nicks Tee
Madeworn
Stevie Nicks Tee

The North Face Box Logo Kilimanjaro Graphic Tee
The North Face
The North Face Box Logo Kilimanjaro Graphic Tee

Smashing Pumpkins Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Merch Traffic
Smashing Pumpkins Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Cat T-Shirt With Text
ZARA
Cat T-Shirt With Text

Spice Girls Photo Tee
DAYDREAMER
Spice Girls Photo Tee

