It's True—Everyone Will Wish They Bought This $68 Ref Top When It Inevitably Sells Out

I'm absolutely sure of a few things in life, one of them being the fate of a certain top I just stumbled upon at Reformation. It's going to sell out. If you know me, you're probably aware that I make these sorts of predictions regularly, and about 99% of the time, I'm right. It comes with the territory—the "eight-year tenure as a fashion editor who studies shopping data all day" territory, that is. So it's best to pay attention when I find something new that raises every one of my warning flags. A sellout awaits, and anyone interested in benefiting beforehand should be ready.

The Reformation piece that spurred me to immediately start writing this PSA is the Kacey Knit Top, and it comes in two colors, white and heather gray. It has a wide boatneck and three-quarter sleeves, and the bottom hem hits right below the belly button but above a pair of low-slung trousers. *Perfect.* It's made using soft 97% organically grown cotton with just the right amount of stretch to allow it to hug the body in a '90s Elizabeth Hurley way, making it perfect for dressing down with vintage jeans and up with a pencil skirt or hyper-tailored trousers and boots. My only complaint? Where is it in black, Reformation? We need it in black!

Shop the Kacey Knit Top:

Reformation Kacey Knit Top $68 SHOP NOW

My first thought when I scrolled past it was how great of a follow-up piece it is to the Dusk Knit Top that's been a viral sellout for a few years now, specifically because of TikTok. The high-neck tank became a staple in basically every WWW editor's closet as a result of its fame, which is more than deserved. Every few months, it seems that Ref drops a new color option for the Dusk silhouette, a future I'm imagining fondly for the Kacey Top. Until then, I highly recommend snatching up both the white and gray versions that are available right now in all sizes. They won't be there for long, so if you want them, act fast.

Shop the Dusk Knit Top:

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

After, shop some other future-viral basics I'm stocking my wardrobe with before it's too late.

Shop more future-viral basics:

H&M Tie-Belt Twill Jacket $60 SHOP NOW This $60 cropped trench doesn't stand a chance against chic and savvy H&M shoppers.

Reformation Tawny Regenerative Merino V-Neck $168 SHOP NOW The perfect crop.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW Every editor I know raves about this COS tee. It's just the right weight with a great slightly boxy fit.

LEVI'S Largo Ribcage $98 SHOP NOW The wash, fit, and rise check every box.

Tony Bianco Zoe Loafer $170 SHOP NOW These are selling like crazy at Revolve, and for good reason.

Lioness Trencherous Coat $119 SHOP NOW A great long trench makes for the perfect post-Pilates cover-up in the spring.

Reformation Emery Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is about to be copied to a T. Count on it.

Rue Sophie Side Slit Ponti Leggings $128 SHOP NOW Great fashion leggings are hard to come by. Don't let these slip away.

j.crew Robin Kitten Heels $198 SHOP NOW Style these with the cropped H&M trench and the above leggings. Maybe add that Ref cashmere sweater too.

H&M Leather Belt $25 SHOP NOW No, you don't have to spend hundreds on a good, classic belt.

MANGO Back Slit Maxi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW Easy.

H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan $25 SHOP NOW I love a simple cardigan for layering. Usually, I'll button every button but the top one and add a white tee under.

Tibi Ribbed T Tank $155 SHOP NOW The fit on this Tibi tank is next-level great.

Tony Bianco Quest Boot $340 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a pair of slim-fitting stiletto boots.

MANGO Cotton Blend Shirt $50 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this button-down.

Helsa High Waist Pleated Suit Trouser $258 SHOP NOW Just add the Kacey Top in white, a black belt, and pumps.

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $149 $80 SHOP NOW This sweater is great for tossing over your shoulders or tying around your waist for a bit of color.

Reformation Ames Regenerative Merino Polo Bodysuit $168 SHOP NOW It's giving Tom Ford for Gucci, no?

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans $120 SHOP NOW Stop. Sleeping. On. COS. Jeans.

j.crew Rec Sneakers in Suede $138 SHOP NOW Screaming.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Stretch Wool Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW Finally, here's a perfect double-breasted black blazer. You're welcome.

Opening Image: @sylviemus_