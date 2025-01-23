It's True—Everyone Will Wish They Bought This $68 Ref Top When It Inevitably Sells Out
I'm absolutely sure of a few things in life, one of them being the fate of a certain top I just stumbled upon at Reformation. It's going to sell out. If you know me, you're probably aware that I make these sorts of predictions regularly, and about 99% of the time, I'm right. It comes with the territory—the "eight-year tenure as a fashion editor who studies shopping data all day" territory, that is. So it's best to pay attention when I find something new that raises every one of my warning flags. A sellout awaits, and anyone interested in benefiting beforehand should be ready.
The Reformation piece that spurred me to immediately start writing this PSA is the Kacey Knit Top, and it comes in two colors, white and heather gray. It has a wide boatneck and three-quarter sleeves, and the bottom hem hits right below the belly button but above a pair of low-slung trousers. *Perfect.* It's made using soft 97% organically grown cotton with just the right amount of stretch to allow it to hug the body in a '90s Elizabeth Hurley way, making it perfect for dressing down with vintage jeans and up with a pencil skirt or hyper-tailored trousers and boots. My only complaint? Where is it in black, Reformation? We need it in black!
Shop the Kacey Knit Top:
My first thought when I scrolled past it was how great of a follow-up piece it is to the Dusk Knit Top that's been a viral sellout for a few years now, specifically because of TikTok. The high-neck tank became a staple in basically every WWW editor's closet as a result of its fame, which is more than deserved. Every few months, it seems that Ref drops a new color option for the Dusk silhouette, a future I'm imagining fondly for the Kacey Top. Until then, I highly recommend snatching up both the white and gray versions that are available right now in all sizes. They won't be there for long, so if you want them, act fast.
Shop the Dusk Knit Top:
After, shop some other future-viral basics I'm stocking my wardrobe with before it's too late.
Shop more future-viral basics:
This $60 cropped trench doesn't stand a chance against chic and savvy H&M shoppers.
Every editor I know raves about this COS tee. It's just the right weight with a great slightly boxy fit.
A great long trench makes for the perfect post-Pilates cover-up in the spring.
Great fashion leggings are hard to come by. Don't let these slip away.
Style these with the cropped H&M trench and the above leggings. Maybe add that Ref cashmere sweater too.
I love a simple cardigan for layering. Usually, I'll button every button but the top one and add a white tee under.
This sweater is great for tossing over your shoulders or tying around your waist for a bit of color.
Finally, here's a perfect double-breasted black blazer. You're welcome.
Opening Image: @sylviemus_
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
