3 Pretty Spring Trends From the Oscars I’ve Already Spotted at Mango and Reformation

As a fashion editor, the Oscars is one of my favourite nights of the year. It's a rare occasion to see such show-stopping outfits on display, and the incredible fashion coupled with the real-time history making makes for a fanciful and inspiring night that I look forward to every year.

Whilst the elaborate haute couture and archive garments inspire the fashion lover in me, I'm also always on the look out for key trends and silhouettes that I can try at home. Wearable yet striking, I've scouted three major red carpet trends that were spotted on some of my favourite A-listers across the night and are set to ripple into all of our wardrobes this spring.

Read on to discover the Oscars 2024 red carpet trends we'll all be wearing very soon.

THREE TRENDS FROM THE OSCARS THAT WILL ACTUALLY IMPACT YOUR WARDROBE

1. PEPLUM SILHOUETTES

Style Notes: The peplum silhouette has had a makeover for 2024, and celebrities (including Oscar winner Emma Stone) are here for it. Composed of structured fabrics these elevated designs add a sculptural element to a garment, lending well to red carpet dressing. This season the trend is set to transcend the red carpet, having appeared on the SS24 runways at Albera Ferretti and Erdem. Already scattered across some of our favourite high street brands, we predict a peplum revival this season.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Denim Bustier Peplum Top £16 SHOP NOW Style with dark wash denim for an unexpected twist on the double denim trend.

Ulla Johnson Esma Crochet-Trimmed Ruffled Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top £515 SHOP NOW The ruffled knit hem adds a glamorous detail to the knitted top.

Liberowe Cotton-Velvet and Cotton-Blend Duchesse-Satin Peplum Jacket £1500 SHOP NOW Peplum has never looked so elegant.

2. PRETTY BOWS

Style Notes: We spotted the bow accessories trend saturate the cities streets across Fashion Month, so a nod to the rising trend on the Oscars red carpet last night only felt natural. Appearing in subtle—and not so subtle designs the bow trend adorned pretty dresses across the board.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Natalie Satin Top £168 SHOP NOW This bow-embellished top features removable straps that can turn this cute vest into an elegant strapless design.

& Other Stories Big Bow-Detailed Mini Dress £120 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect party dress.

Chloe Bow-Detailed Linen-Canvas Top £900 SHOP NOW Dip you toe into the bow trend and style a more subtle take.

3. OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESSES

Style Notes: Easy, elegant and ideal for on or off the red-carpet styling, the off-the-shoulder design was chosen up by celebrities for its naturally glamorous silhouette. Whilst these striking dresses play the elevated nature of the dramatic necklace, I also love to style an off-the-shoulder top with jeans or wide leg trousers to bring an elegant edge to my day-to-day style.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in gold.

COS Off-The-Shoulder Dress £85 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.