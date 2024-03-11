3 Pretty Spring Trends From the Oscars I’ve Already Spotted at Mango and Reformation
As a fashion editor, the Oscars is one of my favourite nights of the year. It's a rare occasion to see such show-stopping outfits on display, and the incredible fashion coupled with the real-time history making makes for a fanciful and inspiring night that I look forward to every year.
Whilst the elaborate haute couture and archive garments inspire the fashion lover in me, I'm also always on the look out for key trends and silhouettes that I can try at home. Wearable yet striking, I've scouted three major red carpet trends that were spotted on some of my favourite A-listers across the night and are set to ripple into all of our wardrobes this spring.
Read on to discover the Oscars 2024 red carpet trends we'll all be wearing very soon.
THREE TRENDS FROM THE OSCARS THAT WILL ACTUALLY IMPACT YOUR WARDROBE
1. PEPLUM SILHOUETTES
Style Notes: The peplum silhouette has had a makeover for 2024, and celebrities (including Oscar winner Emma Stone) are here for it. Composed of structured fabrics these elevated designs add a sculptural element to a garment, lending well to red carpet dressing. This season the trend is set to transcend the red carpet, having appeared on the SS24 runways at Albera Ferretti and Erdem. Already scattered across some of our favourite high street brands, we predict a peplum revival this season.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with dark wash denim for an unexpected twist on the double denim trend.
The ruffled knit hem adds a glamorous detail to the knitted top.
Peplum has never looked so elegant.
2. PRETTY BOWS
Style Notes: We spotted the bow accessories trend saturate the cities streets across Fashion Month, so a nod to the rising trend on the Oscars red carpet last night only felt natural. Appearing in subtle—and not so subtle designs the bow trend adorned pretty dresses across the board.
SHOP THE TREND:
This bow-embellished top features removable straps that can turn this cute vest into an elegant strapless design.
3. OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESSES
Style Notes: Easy, elegant and ideal for on or off the red-carpet styling, the off-the-shoulder design was chosen up by celebrities for its naturally glamorous silhouette. Whilst these striking dresses play the elevated nature of the dramatic necklace, I also love to style an off-the-shoulder top with jeans or wide leg trousers to bring an elegant edge to my day-to-day style.
SHOP THE TREND:
Such an easy way to dress up your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Okay, Wow—Everyone Got the Mermaidcore Memo for the Oscars 2024
Sequins! Satin! Fishtails!
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Every Must-See Celebrity Look From the BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet
By Natalie Munro
-
All of the Afterparty Looks You Missed From Last Night’s BAFTAs
Prepare to be wowed.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Stunning SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks You Need to See
Everyone will be talking about them.
By Judith Jones
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer Both Wore This $12 Nail Polish to the Grammys
It's a classic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
These Are the Only Grammys After-Party Looks You Need to See
From Sabrina Carpenter to Selena Gomez.
By Eliza Huber
-
Every Beauty Look on the Grammys Red Carpet That Made Us Say "Ooh"
The best of the best.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet Looks That Have Everyone Talking
Let's discuss.
By Anna LaPlaca