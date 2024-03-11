3 Pretty Spring Trends From the Oscars I’ve Already Spotted at Mango and Reformation

By Natalie Munro
published

As a fashion editor, the Oscars is one of my favourite nights of the year. It's a rare occasion to see such show-stopping outfits on display, and the incredible fashion coupled with the real-time history making makes for a fanciful and inspiring night that I look forward to every year.

Whilst the elaborate haute couture and archive garments inspire the fashion lover in me, I'm also always on the look out for key trends and silhouettes that I can try at home. Wearable yet striking, I've scouted three major red carpet trends that were spotted on some of my favourite A-listers across the night and are set to ripple into all of our wardrobes this spring.

Read on to discover the Oscars 2024 red carpet trends we'll all be wearing very soon.

1. PEPLUM SILHOUETTES

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The peplum silhouette has had a makeover for 2024, and celebrities (including Oscar winner Emma Stone) are here for it. Composed of structured fabrics these elevated designs add a sculptural element to a garment, lending well to red carpet dressing. This season the trend is set to transcend the red carpet, having appeared on the SS24 runways at Albera Ferretti and Erdem. Already scattered across some of our favourite high street brands, we predict a peplum revival this season.

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE TREND:

Denim Bustier Peplum Top
H&M
Denim Bustier Peplum Top

Style with dark wash denim for an unexpected twist on the double denim trend.

Esma Crochet-Trimmed Ruffled Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top
Ulla Johnson
Esma Crochet-Trimmed Ruffled Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top

The ruffled knit hem adds a glamorous detail to the knitted top.

Cotton-Velvet and Cotton-Blend Duchesse-Satin Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Cotton-Velvet and Cotton-Blend Duchesse-Satin Peplum Jacket

Peplum has never looked so elegant.

2. PRETTY BOWS

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: We spotted the bow accessories trend saturate the cities streets across Fashion Month, so a nod to the rising trend on the Oscars red carpet last night only felt natural. Appearing in subtle—and not so subtle designs the bow trend adorned pretty dresses across the board.

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE TREND:

Natalie Satin Top
Reformation
Natalie Satin Top

This bow-embellished top features removable straps that can turn this cute vest into an elegant strapless design.

Big Bow-Detailed Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Big Bow-Detailed Mini Dress

In my opinion, this is the perfect party dress.

Bow-Detailed Linen-Canvas Top
Chloe
Bow-Detailed Linen-Canvas Top

Dip you toe into the bow trend and style a more subtle take.

3. OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESSES

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Easy, elegant and ideal for on or off the red-carpet styling, the off-the-shoulder design was chosen up by celebrities for its naturally glamorous silhouette. Whilst these striking dresses play the elevated nature of the dramatic necklace, I also love to style an off-the-shoulder top with jeans or wide leg trousers to bring an elegant edge to my day-to-day style.

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OSCARS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE TREND:

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress

This also comes in gold.

Off-The-Shoulder Dress
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Dress

I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

Dione One-Shoulder Draped Stretch Silk-Satin Top
Veronica Beard
Dione One-Shoulder Draped Stretch Silk-Satin Top

Such an easy way to dress up your favourite jeans.

Explore More:
Award Shows Academy Awards
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸