It's basically summer, but as L.A.-based It girls have shown this week, that doesn't mean that stereotypical summery outfits are always needed. Sometimes, you just want to wear a sweatshirt and jeans in the middle of June, and that's okay. Hailey Bieber and Vittoria Ceretti are two It girls who agree. Both were just spotted wearing very similar outfits in Los Angeles, and I don't think it's a coincidence.
While out to lunch with her husband, Bieber opted to wear an NYC sweatshirt (go Knicks) with stovepipe jeans, flip-flops, wraparound sunglasses, and a simple black shoulder bag. On the very same day, Ceretti wore a zip-up gray hoodie with baggy jeans, a red T-shirt, and flip-flops in addition to wraparound sunglasses and a simple black shoulder bag. The similarities between the two models' casual outfits—down to the accessories—were striking. Bieber, for one, has been wearing a plethora of anti-trend outfits this season that still feel very of the moment. These looks signal that effortless, low-key outfits can be even cooler than dressing in head-to-toe spring and summer trends.
Keep scrolling to see Bieber's and Ceretti's looks and shop sweatshirts, jeans, and flip-flops for yourself.
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