Kendall Jenner Just Wore the New Color Trend That Looks as Expensive as Camel
For quite some time, camel has been the go-to expensive-looking color trend, which is understandable—it's versatile, timeless, and chic. But as of this spring, there's a new color trend here to give camel a run for its money—and it's just as expensive-looking, in my fashion-editor opinion. The color is olive green, and Kendall Jenner just showed how lovely it is, wearing it head-to-toe at an event in Los Angeles this week.
For the occasion, Jenner wore an elegant Phoebe Philo suit, and I'm now fully convinced that olive green is about to take over. And naturally, we already covered the trend more than a month ago. It was all over the S/S 24 runways, and now it's all over your favorite retailers' new arrivals sections. Keep scrolling to first be inspired by Jenner and then shop some of my favorite olive green pieces on the internet.
On Kendall Jenner: Phoebe Philo suit
Shop Chic Olive Green Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
