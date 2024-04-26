Kendall Jenner Just Wore the New Color Trend That Looks as Expensive as Camel

For quite some time, camel has been the go-to expensive-looking color trend, which is understandable—it's versatile, timeless, and chic. But as of this spring, there's a new color trend here to give camel a run for its money—and it's just as expensive-looking, in my fashion-editor opinion. The color is olive green, and Kendall Jenner just showed how lovely it is, wearing it head-to-toe at an event in Los Angeles this week.

For the occasion, Jenner wore an elegant Phoebe Philo suit, and I'm now fully convinced that olive green is about to take over. And naturally, we already covered the trend more than a month ago. It was all over the S/S 24 runways, and now it's all over your favorite retailers' new arrivals sections. Keep scrolling to first be inspired by Jenner and then shop some of my favorite olive green pieces on the internet.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: Phoebe Philo suit

Shop Chic Olive Green Pieces

Aritzia Charm Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alli Silk Dress in Leaf $298 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Soleil Pant in Linen in Utility Green $98 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler White Label Quinn Jacket in Tweed $675 SHOP NOW

Mango Pleated Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW

Camila Coelho Elias Skort $168 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Factory Oversized Trench Coat $230 $138 SHOP NOW

Reformation Christina Heeled Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Cuyana Mini System Tote $228 SHOP NOW

Madewell Cargo Midi Skirt $88 SHOP NOW

Matteau Shirred Lace Up Dress €540 SHOP NOW