Kendall Jenner Just Wore the New Color Trend That Looks as Expensive as Camel

For quite some time, camel has been the go-to expensive-looking color trend, which is understandable—it's versatile, timeless, and chic. But as of this spring, there's a new color trend here to give camel a run for its money—and it's just as expensive-looking, in my fashion-editor opinion. The color is olive green, and Kendall Jenner just showed how lovely it is, wearing it head-to-toe at an event in Los Angeles this week.

For the occasion, Jenner wore an elegant Phoebe Philo suit, and I'm now fully convinced that olive green is about to take over. And naturally, we already covered the trend more than a month ago. It was all over the S/S 24 runways, and now it's all over your favorite retailers' new arrivals sections. Keep scrolling to first be inspired by Jenner and then shop some of my favorite olive green pieces on the internet.

Kendall Jenner wearing an olive green suit

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: Phoebe Philo suit

Shop Chic Olive Green Pieces

Charm Skirt
Aritzia
Charm Skirt

Reformation Alli dress
Reformation
Alli Silk Dress in Leaf

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Linen in Utility Green

Quinn Jacket in Tweed
Proenza Schouler White Label
Quinn Jacket in Tweed

Mango pleated skirt
Mango
Pleated Long Skirt

Elias Skort
Camila Coelho
Elias Skort

Oversized Trench Coat
Banana Republic Factory
Oversized Trench Coat

Reformation Christina sandals
Reformation
Christina Heeled Sandals

Linen Shorts
H&M
Linen Shorts

Mini System Tote
Cuyana
Mini System Tote

Cargo Midi Skirt
Madewell
Cargo Midi Skirt

Shirred Lace Up Dress
Matteau
Shirred Lace Up Dress

Shawl-Collar Jacket
& Other Stories
Shawl-Collar Jacket

