Instead of T-Shirts and Tanks, This Jumper Trend Makes Stove-Pipe Jeans Look Chicest

Thinking about the jumper trends to wear with jeans this autumn? This is the "dated" trend that chic dresses will be wearing this season.

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I know this pairing might have been trending 10 years ago, but I still find the combination inimitably chic. Reminding me exactly why it works so well, Jessica Alba stepped out this week styling high-rise, slim-fitting jeans with a slouchy off-the-shoulder knit, creating a chic off-duty denim outfit I'm more than ready to welcome into my autumn wardrobe.

With autumn's breeze finally starting to creep in, I've been putting some extra thought into the early-season outfits I can start reaching for, and this relaxed jumper-and-denim pairing is right at the top of my list. Perfect for those in-between days, this is a jumper trend best worn before the heavier layers come out, as the off-the-shoulder finish can feel a little clunky beneath a jacket or coat. Instead, the bare-shoulder neckline gives the look a lightness that makes it just as suited to late-summer days as it is to the start of autumn.

Jessica Alba walks down the street wearing straight-leg jeans with an off-the-shoulder jumper.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The slimmer, straight-leg silhouette of the jeans brings structure to the outfit, meaning you can afford to opt for a knit on the slouchier side without feeling like you're drowning in fabric. From there, take your cues from Jessica and style the look with a pair of open-toe heels, or switch to a heeled boot or preppy loafer as the temperatures begin to drop.

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An enduringly chic combination I'll no doubt keep coming back to, read on to shop the off-the-shoulder jumpers and jeans I'm recommending this season below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.