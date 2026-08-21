Instead of T-Shirts and Tanks, This Jumper Trend Makes Stove-Pipe Jeans Look Chicest

I know this pairing might have been trending 10 years ago, but I still find the combination inimitably chic. Reminding me exactly why it works so well, Jessica Alba stepped out this week styling high-rise, slim-fitting jeans with a slouchy off-the-shoulder knit, creating a chic off-duty denim outfit I'm more than ready to welcome into my autumn wardrobe.
With autumn's breeze finally starting to creep in, I've been putting some extra thought into the early-season outfits I can start reaching for, and this relaxed jumper-and-denim pairing is right at the top of my list. Perfect for those in-between days, this is a jumper trend best worn before the heavier layers come out, as the off-the-shoulder finish can feel a little clunky beneath a jacket or coat. Instead, the bare-shoulder neckline gives the look a lightness that makes it just as suited to late-summer days as it is to the start of autumn.
The slimmer, straight-leg silhouette of the jeans brings structure to the outfit, meaning you can afford to opt for a knit on the slouchier side without feeling like you're drowning in fabric. From there, take your cues from Jessica and style the look with a pair of open-toe heels, or switch to a heeled boot or preppy loafer as the temperatures begin to drop.
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An enduringly chic combination I'll no doubt keep coming back to, read on to shop the off-the-shoulder jumpers and jeans I'm recommending this season below.
Shop Off-the-Shoulder Jumpers and Stovepipe Jeans:
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Jumper
This throw-on knit also comes in four other shades.
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Merino Wool Jumper
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Free People
See Me Softspun Pullover
Style this with jeans to get Jessica's look.
Reformation
Landon Knit Top
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in white and pale pink.
H&M
Off-theShoulder Jumper
Every great autumn wardrobe features the perfect slouchy knit.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Style this with a white tee for a polished day-to-day look.
STILL HERE
Childhood Slim-Leg Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
COS
Pipeline Slim-Leg Jeans
Style these with loafers or dress them up with a pointed-toe heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.