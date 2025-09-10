Congratulations, Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly! After ten years together, the pair is officially engaged. Hosk shared the news with her eight million Instagram followers, revealing that the proposal happened in a Swedish wildflower garden. How cute is that? Both of them share a love of fashion, as Hosk runs a clothing line called Helsa and Daly co-founded District Vision, a brand of sunglasses.
Let's cut to the chase and get to the details you came here for, shall we? Hosk's engagement ring is the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Soleste Oval Halo Engagement Ring with a Diamond Platinum Band. "With a scintillating halo of brilliant diamonds and a striking, masterfully cut oval center stone, light is gathered and mirrored throughout the design, resulting in an unrivaled display of brilliance," the brand's website explains. An oval diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller stones is a thoroughly classic choice that will never go out of style. Scroll down to take a close-up look at Elsa Hosk's engagement ring.
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Soleste Oval Halo Engagement Ring with a Diamond Platinum Band
