Mary-Kate Olsen Just Wore This Quirky Flat-Shoe Trend With a Classic Mary-Kate Outfit
If you need a quick break from election news, we have a Mary-Kate Olsen sighting, folks. While picking up some beverages in the Hamptons over the weekend, she was photographed wearing a quintessential Olsen winter outfit: a long black coat, big scarf, beanie, and flat shoes with socks. As this outfit indicates, no matter how much time passes between sightings, the elusive Olsen never strays from her signature style, and we love her for that.
Something to note about Olsen's style is that she does tend to play around with shoe trends (just as The Row does, actually). For this particular outing, Olsen went with a winter-friendly flat shoe trend that's quirky yet cool: furry shoes. And in case you were wondering, yes, the shoes are by The Row. The pony-hair slip-ons are playful, chic, and comfortable. And even though we may not find out, I'm sure Olsen will be wearing them all winter long.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
