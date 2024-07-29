Move Over Emily—Emma Chamberlain's Paris Wardrobe is the Only One I'm Interested In

Descending on France's capital this weekend—off the back of a trip to the South of France—Emma Chamberlain arrived for the Olympics opening ceremony with a treasure trove of stylish ensembles in tow. With a flurry of events taking place across the weekend, Chamberlain ensured that her Parisian wardrobe was up-to-scratch—presenting us with some of the best looks of hers that I've ever seen.

Ahead of her trip to Paris, Chamberlain's South of France wardrobe held just as many delights. Having perfected her packing list, the presenter's French wardrobe is one that I aspire to cultivate myself. Read on to discover Emma's French style and her best outfits below.

1. CAPRI PANTS + PEPLUM JACKET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris on Friday evening, Chamberlain wore an archival Ralph Lauren outfit that consisted of the season's favourite trouser trend. Wearing knee-grazing capri pants, the presenter styled her trousers with classic black court shoes and a white peplum jacket. Leaning into a classic silhouette, Chamberlain's archival ensemble nodded classic American style—making it a fitting choice for the California-born star.

SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:

Liberowe Ivory Peplum Jacket £1500 SHOP NOW Style with the matching miniskirt or wear with straight leg jeans.

H&M Crease-Front Capri Leggings £28 SHOP NOW The capri pants trend is taking off this summer.

Ralph Lauren Lanette Leather Pump £139 SHOP NOW These also come in a warm brown.

2. BRETON TOP + JEANS + BOAT SHOES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: As any fashion person knows, it's hard not to give in to a few cliches when in the French city, so it's no surprise we caught Chamberlin styling a classic Breton top this week. Skirting stereotypes, the presenter swapped a traditional blue top for a vivid red style, pairing her top with straight leg jeans and trending boat shoes.

SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:

Whistles Stripe Cotton Top £49 SHOP NOW This classic top also comes in blue.

Massimo Dutti Straight Fit Highwaist Jeans £60 SHOP NOW Straight leg jeans are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

Free People Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoes £118 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favourites.

3. POLO SHIRT + SPORTY SHORTS

Style Notes: For the former half of her French trip, Chamberlain took to France's coast, styling a playful ensemble that befitted her sea-side day. Selecting sporty shorts and a yellow polo top, the presenter's casual look tapped in to the enduring football-core trend, whilst ensuring lasting comfort.

SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:

Sporty & Rich Appliquéd Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt £120 SHOP NOW The ribbed-knit design ensures a fitted look.

Ganni Red Striped Easy Shopper Large £145 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday tote.

Wardrobe.NYC Drawstring Shorts £330 SHOP NOW Wear these to the gym or style with a white tee and ballet flats.

4. STRIPED BIKINI + RED SUNGLASSES

Style Notes: Yacht-bound days call for excellent swimwear, and Chamberlin understood the assignment. Selecting a pretty striped bikini top, the presenter kept her accessories simple, opting for red-rimmed sunglasses and a single pendant necklaces to compete her beachy 'fit.

SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:

Paul Smith 'Swirl' Triangle Bikini Top £80 £41 SHOP NOW Add some colour to your summer wardrobe.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW The red colour trend is taking off this summer.