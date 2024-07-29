Move Over Emily—Emma Chamberlain's Paris Wardrobe is the Only One I'm Interested In
Descending on France's capital this weekend—off the back of a trip to the South of France—Emma Chamberlain arrived for the Olympics opening ceremony with a treasure trove of stylish ensembles in tow. With a flurry of events taking place across the weekend, Chamberlain ensured that her Parisian wardrobe was up-to-scratch—presenting us with some of the best looks of hers that I've ever seen.
Ahead of her trip to Paris, Chamberlain's South of France wardrobe held just as many delights. Having perfected her packing list, the presenter's French wardrobe is one that I aspire to cultivate myself. Read on to discover Emma's French style and her best outfits below.
1. CAPRI PANTS + PEPLUM JACKET
Style Notes: For the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris on Friday evening, Chamberlain wore an archival Ralph Lauren outfit that consisted of the season's favourite trouser trend. Wearing knee-grazing capri pants, the presenter styled her trousers with classic black court shoes and a white peplum jacket. Leaning into a classic silhouette, Chamberlain's archival ensemble nodded classic American style—making it a fitting choice for the California-born star.
SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:
2. BRETON TOP + JEANS + BOAT SHOES
Style Notes: As any fashion person knows, it's hard not to give in to a few cliches when in the French city, so it's no surprise we caught Chamberlin styling a classic Breton top this week. Skirting stereotypes, the presenter swapped a traditional blue top for a vivid red style, pairing her top with straight leg jeans and trending boat shoes.
SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:
Straight leg jeans are a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.
3. POLO SHIRT + SPORTY SHORTS
Style Notes: For the former half of her French trip, Chamberlain took to France's coast, styling a playful ensemble that befitted her sea-side day. Selecting sporty shorts and a yellow polo top, the presenter's casual look tapped in to the enduring football-core trend, whilst ensuring lasting comfort.
SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:
4. STRIPED BIKINI + RED SUNGLASSES
Style Notes: Yacht-bound days call for excellent swimwear, and Chamberlin understood the assignment. Selecting a pretty striped bikini top, the presenter kept her accessories simple, opting for red-rimmed sunglasses and a single pendant necklaces to compete her beachy 'fit.
SHOP EMMA'S LOOK HERE:
The red colour trend is taking off this summer.
These also come in gold and rose gold.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
