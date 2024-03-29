This Elegant Heel Trend Makes Every Outfit Look 10x Cooler

published

If you're tired of hearing the word "elegant", I apologize in advance, but there's no better word to describe the shoe I'm about to highlight. Each season, there are some shoe trends that feel fresh and new, and there are others that we've all seen before but are suddenly cool again. This one falls into the latter category.

The trend is mules, specifically, pointed-toe high-heel mules. You probably already have a pair or two in your shoe collection that have been there for years. I do, as they never really go out of style. And with the rise in popularity of all things cool and elegant, I've been seeing mules more and more. If you're ready for a fresh pair, I rounded up a slew of excellent options, as well as outfit inspiration care of some of the chicest women on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to find your next pair of mules and cool outfits to wear with them.

(Image credit: @katcollings)

Style tip: Pair your mules with sheer tights, as our Editor in Chief Kat did for NYFW.

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mules

By Far Evelyn Mules
By Far
Evelyn White Nappa Leather Mules

Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule
The Row
Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mules

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style tip: For extra elegance, wear a midi-length skirt.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mules

Allegra K Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels Mules
Allegra K
Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels Mules

Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style tip: If you want to own the most iconic mules on the market, order a pair of Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules, as seen here.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Maysalebi Checked Mesh and Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysalebi Checked Mesh and Suede Mules

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Style tip: Pair your mules with leather pieces if you want to make your mules look even cooler.

Coeur 55 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules
Alaïa
Coeur 55 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules

Tony Bianco Shirley Mules
Tony Bianco
Shirley Mules

Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump
Steve Madden
Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pumps

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style tip: For the most forward spring look, wear mules with capri pants (trust me).

Gratis Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Gratis Pointed Toe Mules

Journee Collection Womens Allana Slip on Kitten Heel Mule Pump
Journee Collection
Allana Slip on Kitten Heel Mule Pumps

Tony Bianco Savior Mules
Tony Bianco
Savoir Mules

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Style tip: Channel a chic European girl by wearing a trench cute and mules.

Renn Kitten Heel Mule
Coach
Renn Kitten Heel Mules

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Dolce Vita Kanika Mules
Dolce Vita
Kanika Mid Heels

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style tip: To bring the trend into spring, opt for a pair of pretty satin mules.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Mules

Gwyn 70 Embellished Satin Mules
Malone Souliers
Gwyn 70 Embellished Satin Mules

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style tip: Mules plus a short skirt or dress are all you need for an elegant night-out look.

Zara leather mules
Zara
Leather Buckled Mules

+ Net Sustain Glossed Textured-Leather Mules
Toteme
Glossed Textured-Leather Mules

River Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule
Khaite
River Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mules

Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

