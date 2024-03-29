This Elegant Heel Trend Makes Every Outfit Look 10x Cooler

If you're tired of hearing the word "elegant", I apologize in advance, but there's no better word to describe the shoe I'm about to highlight. Each season, there are some shoe trends that feel fresh and new, and there are others that we've all seen before but are suddenly cool again. This one falls into the latter category.

The trend is mules, specifically, pointed-toe high-heel mules. You probably already have a pair or two in your shoe collection that have been there for years. I do, as they never really go out of style. And with the rise in popularity of all things cool and elegant, I've been seeing mules more and more. If you're ready for a fresh pair, I rounded up a slew of excellent options, as well as outfit inspiration care of some of the chicest women on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to find your next pair of mules and cool outfits to wear with them.

Style tip: Pair your mules with sheer tights, as our Editor in Chief Kat did for NYFW.

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mules $278 SHOP NOW

By Far Evelyn White Nappa Leather Mules $418 SHOP NOW

The Row Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mules $920 SHOP NOW

Style tip: For extra elegance, wear a midi-length skirt.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW

Allegra K Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels Mules $31 SHOP NOW

Mango Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes $139.99 SHOP NOW

Style tip: If you want to own the most iconic mules on the market, order a pair of Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules, as seen here.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysalebi Checked Mesh and Suede Mules $875 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Pair your mules with leather pieces if you want to make your mules look even cooler.

Alaïa Coeur 55 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules $1100 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Shirley Mules $160 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pumps $109.95 SHOP NOW

Style tip: For the most forward spring look, wear mules with capri pants (trust me).

Jeffrey Campbell Gratis Pointed Toe Mules $145 SHOP NOW

Journee Collection Allana Slip on Kitten Heel Mule Pumps $60 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Savoir Mules SHOP NOW

Style tip: Channel a chic European girl by wearing a trench cute and mules.

Coach Renn Kitten Heel Mules $195 SHOP NOW

Mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes $140 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Kanika Mid Heels $135 SHOP NOW

Style tip: To bring the trend into spring, opt for a pair of pretty satin mules.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules $160 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Mules $1170 SHOP NOW

Malone Souliers Gwyn 70 Embellished Satin Mules $640 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Mules plus a short skirt or dress are all you need for an elegant night-out look.

Zara Leather Buckled Mules $93 SHOP NOW

Toteme Glossed Textured-Leather Mules $650 SHOP NOW