This Elegant Heel Trend Makes Every Outfit Look 10x Cooler
If you're tired of hearing the word "elegant", I apologize in advance, but there's no better word to describe the shoe I'm about to highlight. Each season, there are some shoe trends that feel fresh and new, and there are others that we've all seen before but are suddenly cool again. This one falls into the latter category.
The trend is mules, specifically, pointed-toe high-heel mules. You probably already have a pair or two in your shoe collection that have been there for years. I do, as they never really go out of style. And with the rise in popularity of all things cool and elegant, I've been seeing mules more and more. If you're ready for a fresh pair, I rounded up a slew of excellent options, as well as outfit inspiration care of some of the chicest women on Instagram.
Keep scrolling to find your next pair of mules and cool outfits to wear with them.
Style tip: Pair your mules with sheer tights, as our Editor in Chief Kat did for NYFW.
Style tip: For extra elegance, wear a midi-length skirt.
Style tip: If you want to own the most iconic mules on the market, order a pair of Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules, as seen here.
Style tip: Pair your mules with leather pieces if you want to make your mules look even cooler.
Style tip: For the most forward spring look, wear mules with capri pants (trust me).
Style tip: Channel a chic European girl by wearing a trench cute and mules.
Style tip: To bring the trend into spring, opt for a pair of pretty satin mules.
Style tip: Mules plus a short skirt or dress are all you need for an elegant night-out look.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
