9 Cult Buys Fashion People Will Be Wearing the Entire Summer

Collage of women wearing summer outfits.
(Image credit: @cocoschiffer; @fakerstrom)
By
published
in Features

Summer has officially kicked off, and although we're only a few days into the new season, some key shopping buys are already standing out as must-order pieces for the coming months. Cult finds include everything from the biggest trends set to take over the summer to niche items that have found their way into the closets of the best dressed people in the fashion set.

Pendant necklaces and jelly shoes are just a few of the pieces the fashion set can't get enough of, but there are hyperspecific styles everyone is clamoring to get into their wardrobes. High Sport dropped yet another buzzy pant style after the success of its viral kick-flare pants, and Savette issued a redesign of its highly popular pochette bag that is primed for vacations. Ahead, see the cult buys fashion people will be wearing the entire summer, and shop the edit to add to your suitcase.

Julietta Shell Necklace

It's the summer of the pendant necklace, and the fashion set can't get enough of Julietta's new arrivals for the season.

Woman wearing a satin slip dress.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Pillar Shell Necklace
Julietta
Pillar Shell Necklace

Matteau Broderie Anglaise Dress

Australian brand Matteau always designs the perfect swimsuits and resortwear. For summer 2025, it's leaning heavily into broderie anglaise.

Woman wearing a broderie anglaise dress.

(Image credit: @thatgirlbeverly)

Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress
MATTEAU
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress

High Sport Louis Pants

High Sport's striped pants and shorts have all but taken over and have been selling out quickly.

Woman wearing striped High Sport pants.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Jelly sandals are a summer essential. If you're trying to figure out which pair to buy, the Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops are my top recommendation.

Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops.

(Image credit: @ancientgreeksandals)

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops

Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote

Just in: the bag that is set to be everywhere, from Saint-Tropez to Ibiza, in the coming months.

Woman holding the Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Saint Laurent, Cassandre Tote
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Tote

Dôen Capri Pants

I thought we had cooled down on capri pants, but the viral Dôen pair would suggest otherwise.

Woman wearing white capri pants.

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Lula Capri Pant -- Black
Dôen
Lula Capri Pants

Savette Pochette Bag

Savette's iconic pochette bag now comes in a mesh fabrication in pastel shades, adding a playful spin to the cult style.

Savette bags on a shelf.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Symmetry Pochette Leather and Mesh Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather and Mesh Tote

Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses

Chanel's new-in sunglasses from the Coco Beach collection practically double as jewelry.

Woman wearing sunglasses.

(Image credit: @palomameehan)

Oval Sunglasses
CHANEL
Oval Sunglasses

Prada Striped Skirt

Summer stripes, the Prada way.

Woman wearing a striped skirt and a pale yellow button-down.

(Image credit: @ariellecharnas)

Cotton Skirt
Prada
Cotton Skirt

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

Latest
  • Second Life Podcast: Katie Sturino
    Katie Sturino's Next Chapter: From Founding Megababe to Becoming a Novelist

    Hear her story here.

  • models wear free people clothing. one wears gingham dress and the other wears a plaid skirt set.
    Free People Stans to the Front: Score These 37 Stunning Items on Sale Now

    Score up to 50% off!