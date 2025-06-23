9 Cult Buys Fashion People Will Be Wearing the Entire Summer

Summer has officially kicked off, and although we're only a few days into the new season, some key shopping buys are already standing out as must-order pieces for the coming months. Cult finds include everything from the biggest trends set to take over the summer to niche items that have found their way into the closets of the best dressed people in the fashion set.

Pendant necklaces and jelly shoes are just a few of the pieces the fashion set can't get enough of, but there are hyperspecific styles everyone is clamoring to get into their wardrobes. High Sport dropped yet another buzzy pant style after the success of its viral kick-flare pants, and Savette issued a redesign of its highly popular pochette bag that is primed for vacations. Ahead, see the cult buys fashion people will be wearing the entire summer, and shop the edit to add to your suitcase.

Julietta Shell Necklace

It's the summer of the pendant necklace, and the fashion set can't get enough of Julietta's new arrivals for the season.

Julietta Pillar Shell Necklace $275 SHOP NOW

Matteau Broderie Anglaise Dress

Australian brand Matteau always designs the perfect swimsuits and resortwear. For summer 2025, it's leaning heavily into broderie anglaise.

MATTEAU Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress $420 SHOP NOW

High Sport Louis Pants

High Sport's striped pants and shorts have all but taken over and have been selling out quickly.

HIGH SPORT Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $980 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Jelly sandals are a summer essential. If you're trying to figure out which pair to buy, the Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops are my top recommendation.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops $185 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote

Just in: the bag that is set to be everywhere, from Saint-Tropez to Ibiza, in the coming months.

Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote $1800 SHOP NOW

Dôen Capri Pants

I thought we had cooled down on capri pants, but the viral Dôen pair would suggest otherwise.

Dôen Lula Capri Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Savette Pochette Bag

Savette's iconic pochette bag now comes in a mesh fabrication in pastel shades, adding a playful spin to the cult style.

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Leather and Mesh Tote $1290 SHOP NOW

Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses

Chanel's new-in sunglasses from the Coco Beach collection practically double as jewelry.

CHANEL Oval Sunglasses $910 SHOP NOW

Prada Striped Skirt

Summer stripes, the Prada way.