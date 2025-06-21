GapStudio's New "Liquid-Soft" Jeans Are About to Go Viral

By
published
in News

Lila Moss wears GapStudio jeans

(Image credit: Gap)

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that Gap is cooler than ever right now. Thanks in large part to Zac Posen, EVP and creative director of Gap Inc., the classic retailer has been on a roll with smart collaborations, A-list celebrity endorsements, and lots of chic clothes. Another reason for its recent success? GapStudio. Launched in April 2025, it’s “a new segment that represents the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship, and quality,” per a press release.

Today, GapStudio dropped its summer collection with a campaign fronted by Lila Moss. According to a press release, the collection features the brand’s “all-new draped denim with a liquid-soft hand feel and breezy lightness that offers an easy, effortless flow—perfect for the warm-weather months. A sun-faded finish brings a lived-in look, while thoughtful design details like let-down hems reveal tonal contrast and add character through subtle texture and wear.”

“It’s about the sensation of that first walk along the ocean in jeans,” Posen said in a statement. “We wanted fabrics that are soft, light, breezy—capturing the feeling of summer while honoring the heritage of Gap.” Scroll down to see the campaign and shop our favorite pieces.

Lila Moss wears GapStudio jeans

(Image credit: GapStudio)

GapStudio High Rise Draped Denim Trousers
GapStudio
High Rise Draped Denim Trousers

Lila Moss wears Gap denim

(Image credit: GapStudio)

Gap Gapstudio Draped Denim Romper
Gap
Gapstudio Draped Denim Romper

Lila Moss wears Gap denim

(Image credit: GapStudio)

GapStudio Draped Denim Slip Maxi Dress
GapStudio
Draped Denim Slip Maxi Dress

Lila Moss wears Gap denim

(Image credit: GapStudio)

GapStudio Low Rise Stride Denim Shorts
GapStudio
Low Rise Stride Denim Shorts

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸