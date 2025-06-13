So *This* Is the Cutest Outfit for Wine Tasting in Napa Valley, According to Hailey Bieber
It's that time of year: when throngs of people in matching tank tops descend upon Northern California's wine regions for booze-filled bachelorette parties. Listen, I'm not judging—in fact, I'll be one of those girls this fall! But if you're visiting a winery and you don't have a maid of honor dictating your outfit, you might be wondering what to wear for the occasion. If that's the case, simply take notes from Hailey Bieber.
Bieber jetted off to Napa Valley with Justine Skye to visit Promontory Winery, the same place where she celebrated her birthday back in 2023. She wore the cutest outfit that's super easy to copy for your next wine-tasting excursion: a sheer cardigan, white tank top, baggy jeans, and strappy kitten heels. The fur-trimmed cardi took her otherwise simple outfit to the next level, adding just the right amount of trendiness while remaining comfortable. Scroll down to re-create her look.
Re-Create Hailey Bieber's Wine-Tasting Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
