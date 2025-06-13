So *This* Is the Cutest Outfit for Wine Tasting in Napa Valley, According to Hailey Bieber

It's that time of year: when throngs of people in matching tank tops descend upon Northern California's wine regions for booze-filled bachelorette parties. Listen, I'm not judging—in fact, I'll be one of those girls this fall! But if you're visiting a winery and you don't have a maid of honor dictating your outfit, you might be wondering what to wear for the occasion. If that's the case, simply take notes from Hailey Bieber.

Bieber jetted off to Napa Valley with Justine Skye to visit Promontory Winery, the same place where she celebrated her birthday back in 2023. She wore the cutest outfit that's super easy to copy for your next wine-tasting excursion: a sheer cardigan, white tank top, baggy jeans, and strappy kitten heels. The fur-trimmed cardi took her otherwise simple outfit to the next level, adding just the right amount of trendiness while remaining comfortable. Scroll down to re-create her look.

Re-Create Hailey Bieber's Wine-Tasting Outfit