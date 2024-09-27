Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Same Leopard-Print It Item in Paris and L.A.
If you’re not a fan of leopard print, I have bad news for you: It’s everywhere this season. But I’m guessing that since you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of the print. Animal print comes back around every few years in some form (remember the leopard-print slip skirts last time around?), and I think we’re starting to get an idea of what shape the trend is going to take this season.
Celebrities, in particular, are really embracing leopard print this fall—mostly in the form of shoes and bags thus far. But recently, as temperatures have started to drop a bit, I’ve noticed that leopard-print coats are poised to be the It item of the season. And Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber just proved my point.
This week, Moss was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a leopard coat draped over a black midi dress with knee boots, a wide belt, and a Saint Laurent bowling bag. Moss, who is no stranger to leopard-print coats and has been photographed wearing them many times over the years, proved just how elegant they can make an outfit look. Bieber, on the other hand, was photographed in L.A. this week wearing a long leopard calf-hair coat with dark-denim jeans, a black T-shirt, red sneakers, and, yes, a leopard-print bag. Bieber proved how fun and interesting a simple outfit consisting of basics can look with the addition of leopard print.
Now that I've convinced you that you need a leopard-print coat this season, keep scrolling to shop some my favorites.
On Kate Moss: Saint Laurent bag
On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard ($5700); Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($59); Saint Laurent bag; Adidas sneakers
Shop Leopard-Print Coats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic
An elevated alternative to denim.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Don't Make the Rules—Here Are All the Chic Colors to Pair With the Leopard-Print Trend This Fall
Plus, some stylish outfits to get you inspired.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's a Leopard-Print Fall—Here's How It Girls Are Wearing the Trend With Jeans
A foolproof buy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
This is worth noting.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe
Make a statement this season.
By Judith Jones
-
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Fall
Boho is back.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now this is a look.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible
Don't tell anyone, but I'm about to copy her.
By Eliza Huber