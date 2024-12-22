Kate Moss Doesn't Do Trends, And Her Paris Looks Prove It

These outfits are textbook Kate Moss.

KATE MOSS in Saint Laurent black bag, leopard coat and black outfit
Supermodel Kate Moss is the perfect advertisement for anti-algorithm style—she has a well-honed personal aesthetic, which will never be influenced by a viral TikTok trend or be tempted by a fleeting It item. The key to having timeless personal style is having a few signature pieces that are very ‘you’ and only get better with age. Moss has been wearing the same hero items for decades—ballet pumps, velvet blazers, leopard print coats, vintage floral tea dresses, and black stilettos are as much a part of her wardrobe now as they were back in her Topshop days.

KATE MOSS in velvet blazer in the 00s and white jeans and boots

In 2005, Kate wore a velvet blazer with white jeans to a gig in Brixton.

Despite her outfits being copied again and again, she doesn’t feel the need to experiment with new outfit formulas. And why should she? Over the past few months, Moss has worn outfits that she has relied on since the ‘90s. One of her trusted hero pieces is a velvet jacket, and power blazers (often realized in velvet) have been key to Anthony Vaccarello’s vision at Saint Laurent. It was therefore fated that she wore a vampy black smoking jacket (with a touch of sparkle on the lapel) to the most recent Saint Laurent front row in Paris. Then, in daylight hours, she wore another black velvet blazer over a vintage-floral maxi dress with knee-high boots—an outfit that is textbook Kate Moss. She might have left some of her partying behind in the '00s and founded a wellness brand called Cosmoss, but with her velvet tailoring and deep-seated love of leopard print, she still dresses like a troubled English rockstar that only emerges after dark.

Keep scrolling to see her Paris looks, and shop her signature staples.

Kate Moss in velvet jacket at Paris Fashion Week

Style Notes: For the Saint Laurent front row, Kate wore an all-black look with a velvet tuxedo jacket with beading on the collar. The gold cuffs add extra glamour.

Kate Moss in velvet jacket with floral printed dress and boots

Style Notes: Kate shows that velvet blazers aren't just after-dark heroes. She wore her jacket over another Moss staple, a wafty maxi dress in a vintage floral print.

Kate Moss in leopard print coat and black dress

Style Notes: This outfit is text book Kate Moss. She often adds one statement leopard piece to an otherwise simple, classic ensemble.

Kate Moss in black blazer, trousers and scarf

Style Notes: A black scarf has always been part of Kate's I'm-with-the-band aesthetic. The red flecks on her blazer add an extra dimension to her black tailoring.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
