I Didn't Think Leggings With Heels Was My Thing Until I Saw How Katie Holmes Just Wore Them

Allyson Payer
If someone told Katie Holmes to wear leggings but make them look very chic, she certainly understood the assignment. Holmes was photographed heading from the Broadway theatre where she's performing in Our Town to an appearance on The Tonight Show, and yes, she wore black leggings for it.

The specific leggings Holmes wore were black stirrup leggings, which she paired them with black pumps with a high sculptural heel. I think what really made the outfit work was the top she opted to wear: a denim peplum style. The flared bottom of the shirt provided a contrast in proportions (which is one of the best outfit "rules" there is) to the slim-fitting leggings.

Read on to see how Holmes expertly pulled off wearing leggings with heels, and shop similar pieces for yourself.

Katie Holmes wearing a denim shirt, leggings, and heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes wearing a denim shirt, leggings, and heels

(Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Manu Atelier bag

Shop the Look

Jacquard-Weave Tie-Front Blouse
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Tie-Front Blouse

Madewell, Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Madewell
Ponte Stirrup Leggings

Schutz, Lou Curve High Stiletto Heel Pumps
Schutz
Lou Curve High Stiletto Heel Pumps

Shop More Legging-Friendly Peplum Tops

Auli Top
Reformation
Auli Top

Aligne Allanah Puff Sleeve Top
Shopbop
Aligne Allanah Puff Sleeve Top

Asymmetric Ruffle-Peplum Blouse
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Ruffle-Peplum Blouse

Ganni Printed Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse
Ganni
Printed Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse

Staud Luna Top
Staud
Luna Top

Agathe Knitted Peplum Bustier Top
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Agathe Knitted Peplum Bustier Top

