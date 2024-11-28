I Didn't Think Leggings With Heels Was My Thing Until I Saw How Katie Holmes Just Wore Them
If someone told Katie Holmes to wear leggings but make them look very chic, she certainly understood the assignment. Holmes was photographed heading from the Broadway theatre where she's performing in Our Town to an appearance on The Tonight Show, and yes, she wore black leggings for it.
The specific leggings Holmes wore were black stirrup leggings, which she paired them with black pumps with a high sculptural heel. I think what really made the outfit work was the top she opted to wear: a denim peplum style. The flared bottom of the shirt provided a contrast in proportions (which is one of the best outfit "rules" there is) to the slim-fitting leggings.
Read on to see how Holmes expertly pulled off wearing leggings with heels, and shop similar pieces for yourself.
On Katie Holmes: Manu Atelier bag
Shop the Look
Shop More Legging-Friendly Peplum Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
