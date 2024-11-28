I Didn't Think Leggings With Heels Was My Thing Until I Saw How Katie Holmes Just Wore Them

If someone told Katie Holmes to wear leggings but make them look very chic, she certainly understood the assignment. Holmes was photographed heading from the Broadway theatre where she's performing in Our Town to an appearance on The Tonight Show, and yes, she wore black leggings for it.

The specific leggings Holmes wore were black stirrup leggings, which she paired them with black pumps with a high sculptural heel. I think what really made the outfit work was the top she opted to wear: a denim peplum style. The flared bottom of the shirt provided a contrast in proportions (which is one of the best outfit "rules" there is) to the slim-fitting leggings.

Read on to see how Holmes expertly pulled off wearing leggings with heels, and shop similar pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Manu Atelier bag

Shop the Look

Madewell Ponte Stirrup Leggings $80 $40 SHOP NOW

Schutz Lou Curve High Stiletto Heel Pumps $138 SHOP NOW

Shop More Legging-Friendly Peplum Tops

Reformation Auli Top $168 $126 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Aligne Allanah Puff Sleeve Top $165 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Asymmetric Ruffle-Peplum Blouse $119 $83 SHOP NOW

Ganni Printed Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse $235 SHOP NOW

Staud Luna Top $225 $169 SHOP NOW