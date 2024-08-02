Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Heel Trend That Makes Leggings Look So Classy

It's not often we say "leggings" and "classy" in the same sentence, but that doesn't mean they can't be. And Hailey Bieber just showed how it's done. Bieber was photographed last night in Los Angeles wearing chic and comfortable flared leggings, and instead of pairing them with sneakers, she opted for heels. But instead of towering stilettos, she went with a more walkable (and trend-forward) style: kitten heels.

If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you may have noticed that we're obsessed with kitten heels and the elegant look they give to whatever they're paired with—leggings included. And while Bieber went with flared, I don't see why kitten heels would look any less chic with a traditional pair of leggings. To round the outfit out, Bieber wore a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket and a new leopard-print bag from the brand that I'm sure will sell out by fall.

If you want to make your leggings look classier as well, keep scrolling to shop flared leggings that are similar to Bieber's, as well as kitten heels to elevate them.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin ($6500) and Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag ($2990)

Shop the Look

GRLFRND Alek Leather Jacket $598 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants $118 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Persona Slingback Pumps $155 $100 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag $2990 SHOP NOW

Shop More Legging-Friendly Kitten Heels

Reformation Wade Kitten Heels With Bow $278 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Gathered Kitten Heels $339 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Patent Buckle-Trio Slingback Pumps $1290 SHOP NOW

Mango Heeled Mesh Shoes $60 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Double T Buckle Kitten Heel Pumps $298 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps $63 SHOP NOW