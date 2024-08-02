Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Heel Trend That Makes Leggings Look So Classy

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

It's not often we say "leggings" and "classy" in the same sentence, but that doesn't mean they can't be. And Hailey Bieber just showed how it's done. Bieber was photographed last night in Los Angeles wearing chic and comfortable flared leggings, and instead of pairing them with sneakers, she opted for heels. But instead of towering stilettos, she went with a more walkable (and trend-forward) style: kitten heels.

If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you may have noticed that we're obsessed with kitten heels and the elegant look they give to whatever they're paired with—leggings included. And while Bieber went with flared, I don't see why kitten heels would look any less chic with a traditional pair of leggings. To round the outfit out, Bieber wore a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket and a new leopard-print bag from the brand that I'm sure will sell out by fall.

If you want to make your leggings look classier as well, keep scrolling to shop flared leggings that are similar to Bieber's, as well as kitten heels to elevate them.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather jacket, leggings, and kitten heels

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Lambskin ($6500) and Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag ($2990)

Shop the Look

Alek Leather Jacket
GRLFRND
Alek Leather Jacket

Lululemon, Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants
Lululemon
Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants

Persona Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Slingback Pumps

Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag

Shop More Legging-Friendly Kitten Heels

Wade Kitten Heels With Bow
Reformation
Wade Kitten Heels With Bow

Gathered Kitten Heels
St. Agni
Gathered Kitten Heels

Patent Buckle-Trio Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Patent Buckle-Trio Slingback Pumps

Heeled Mesh Shoes
Mango
Heeled Mesh Shoes

Double T Buckle Kitten Heel Pump
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Kitten Heel Pumps

Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps
Charles & Keith
Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps

Ines Slingback Pump
Larroudé
Ines Slingback Pumps

Explore More:
Hailey Bieber Leggings Kitten Heels
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸