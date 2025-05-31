Seen Courtside at the Knicks Game: The Anti-Summer Pants Trend That’s Surprisingly Everywhere Right Now

Unexpected, but it works.

Kylie and kendall jenner wear knicks hats with tank tops and leather pants.
(Image credit: @kyliejenner)
By
published
in News

For the fashion crowd who may not be tuned in, the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs are in full swing, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers battling for a spot in the finals—Indiana currently leads the series 3–2. On the court, the matchup between point guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton has been electric. Off the court, however, it’s Kylie Jenner who’s commanding attention, spotted courtside with boyfriend and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet in a series of leather pant looks.

Traditionally considered a cold-weather staple, leather pants wouldn’t be most people's first choice for spring dressing—but Jenner has made a strong case for their year-round appeal. At both games she attended, she’s styled them with effortless ease: think a simple tank top or T-shirt, a baseball cap, and sleek kitten heels. The vibe? Sporty meets polished, with just the right dose of downtown edge.

Kylie jenner wears a cropped white t-shirt, black leather pants, and white pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: Gucci by Tom Ford leather pants; Dior by John Galliano bag; Chanel shoes; Jean Paul Gaultier jacket

And she’s not the only one co-signing the trend. Her sister Kendall Jenner was recently seen in her version of the look, pairing black leather pants with her now-viral, non-sheer white tank top (IYKYK) at a previous Knicks playoff game.

The takeaway? Don’t relegate your leather to the back of the closet just because the temps are rising. With the right styling—light layers, tonal palettes, and strategic accessories—leather pants can work through spring (and even summer). They’ve officially earned the It-girl stamp of approval for year-round wear.

Kylie and kendall jenner wear tank tops, knicks hats, and leather pants.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner: Tank Air Studio System Tank ($75); Blumarine pants; The Row Bare Sandals ($890)

On Kendall Jenner: Rag & Bone Alex Leather Pants ($460); The Row sandals

So if your wardrobe needs a refresh, now’s the time to reimagine your leather lineup. Ahead, shop the chicest pairs on the market right now.

Shop the Best Leather Pants

Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit
Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

Whether you're going to a basketball game or out for dinner, style these with a casual tank top, pointed-toe kitten heels, and a leather shoulder bag.

Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants
MANGO
Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants

A straight-leg looks great with everything from ankle boots to slingback heels.

'90s Pinch Waist Straight Leg Leather Blend Pants
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Straight Leg Leather Blend Pants

Agolde's '90s Pinch Waist silhouette is a staple for every fashion person.

Straight Coated Pants
H&M
Straight Coated Pants

You can't beat this price.

Annalise Pant
h:ours
Annalise Pants

I could totally see these on Kylie Jenner.

Top Model Jean
LIONESS
Top Model Jeans

Size up and wear these low-waisted.

Killa Faux Leather Trousers
CULTNAKED
Killa Faux Leather Trousers

These are the number one best-selling leather pants on Revolve.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸