Seen Courtside at the Knicks Game: The Anti-Summer Pants Trend That’s Surprisingly Everywhere Right Now
Unexpected, but it works.
For the fashion crowd who may not be tuned in, the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs are in full swing, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers battling for a spot in the finals—Indiana currently leads the series 3–2. On the court, the matchup between point guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton has been electric. Off the court, however, it’s Kylie Jenner who’s commanding attention, spotted courtside with boyfriend and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet in a series of leather pant looks.
Traditionally considered a cold-weather staple, leather pants wouldn’t be most people's first choice for spring dressing—but Jenner has made a strong case for their year-round appeal. At both games she attended, she’s styled them with effortless ease: think a simple tank top or T-shirt, a baseball cap, and sleek kitten heels. The vibe? Sporty meets polished, with just the right dose of downtown edge.
On Kylie Jenner: Gucci by Tom Ford leather pants; Dior by John Galliano bag; Chanel shoes; Jean Paul Gaultier jacket
And she’s not the only one co-signing the trend. Her sister Kendall Jenner was recently seen in her version of the look, pairing black leather pants with her now-viral, non-sheer white tank top (IYKYK) at a previous Knicks playoff game.
The takeaway? Don’t relegate your leather to the back of the closet just because the temps are rising. With the right styling—light layers, tonal palettes, and strategic accessories—leather pants can work through spring (and even summer). They’ve officially earned the It-girl stamp of approval for year-round wear.
On Kylie Jenner: Tank Air Studio System Tank ($75); Blumarine pants; The Row Bare Sandals ($890)
On Kendall Jenner: Rag & Bone Alex Leather Pants ($460); The Row sandals
So if your wardrobe needs a refresh, now’s the time to reimagine your leather lineup. Ahead, shop the chicest pairs on the market right now.
Shop the Best Leather Pants
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
