If the past few days are anything to go by, we're in for a wet, windy winter. And, having had such a brief transition out of those warmer summer days, you might also find yourself in the position I'm in: suddenly short on the new-season staples needed to see you through the colder months.
Thinking it was crunch time to invest in a new pair of boots, I was instead inspired by Lila Moss, who just stepped out in the wet weather wearing an autumn shoe trend that works just as well through the depths of winter.
Provided you pair them with a snug pair of socks, sleek leather loafers make surprisingly capable companions for rainy days. Spotted navigating the drizzly streets beneath her umbrella, Lila styled hers with a black wool coat, tailored trousers and a chunky knit, creating an outfit I'll be taking inspiration from throughout winter's rainiest days.
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Comfortable and versatile, leather loafers offer a streamlined alternative to your usual wet-weather footwear. Whilst a pair of boots might have felt a little heavy against Lila's otherwise sleek, all-black ensemble, her loafers brought a lightness without sacrificing practicality.
Always inspired by the Lila, I've rounded up the leather loafers worth considering below.
Shop Loafers:
H&M
Leather Loafers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Patent Gathered Loafers
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Mango
Leather Penny Loafers
Style these with tailored trousers or dress them down with jeans.
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Leather Penny Loafers
These also come in six other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Ruched Loafers
The ruched seams give these such an elevated finish.
COS
Eel-Effect Leather Loafers
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.