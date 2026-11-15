Not Boots—The Chicest Dressers I Know Tackle Rainy Weather In This Comfortable Shoe Trend

Lila Moss traded boots for a chic, rainy-weather-ready pair of leather loafers.

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Lila Moss walks down the street in the rain wearing a black wool coat with black trousers, loafers and an umbrella.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If the past few days are anything to go by, we're in for a wet, windy winter. And, having had such a brief transition out of those warmer summer days, you might also find yourself in the position I'm in: suddenly short on the new-season staples needed to see you through the colder months.

Thinking it was crunch time to invest in a new pair of boots, I was instead inspired by Lila Moss, who just stepped out in the wet weather wearing an autumn shoe trend that works just as well through the depths of winter.

Lila Moss walks down the street in the rain wearing a black wool coat with black trousers, loafers and an umbrella.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Provided you pair them with a snug pair of socks, sleek leather loafers make surprisingly capable companions for rainy days. Spotted navigating the drizzly streets beneath her umbrella, Lila styled hers with a black wool coat, tailored trousers and a chunky knit, creating an outfit I'll be taking inspiration from throughout winter's rainiest days.

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Comfortable and versatile, leather loafers offer a streamlined alternative to your usual wet-weather footwear. Whilst a pair of boots might have felt a little heavy against Lila's otherwise sleek, all-black ensemble, her loafers brought a lightness without sacrificing practicality.

Always inspired by the Lila, I've rounded up the leather loafers worth considering below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.