NGL, This $58 Madewell Belt Is Maybe My Best Buy of the Season So Far
Earlier this season, I tasked myself with trying on as many viral-status belts as I could get my hands on in an effort to determine which ones were actually worth the hype. I narrowed it down to just five, one of which was a $58 Madewell belt with a chunky, jewelry-like buckle that, in the weeks since, has only grown more internet-famous. Currently, it qualifies as a bestseller on Madewell's website with 4.2 out of 5 stars and a dozen reviews. "I'm obsessed with this belt," one reviewer wrote. "I ordered [it] in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end." And as someone who's worn the genuine Italian leather belt on multiple occasions, I couldn't agree more.
With its fame only growing by the day, I commend Madewell for jumping at the chance to drop three new color options in the affordable accessory: red-and-silver, ivory-and-silver, and black-and-gold. And yes, you (and I) need all three. Before the masses find out about these fresh arrivals and bring about a sell-out of your desired color, scroll down to shop the entire selection of Madewell's viral chunky leather belts. Trust me, this will be $58 that's well spent.
Shop Madewell's original two chunky belt colors:
Shop all three of the new color options:
More can't-miss Madewell items for spring:
Madewell's Harlow jeans are a fan favorite, so I can only assume that this new airy-denim version will soon become just as beloved.
More than 1,000 people added this sweater to their shopping carts this week.
I'm such a sucker for anything I can throw on and not have to think about.
The hardware on this shoulder bag makes it look 10x pricier.
A classic pair of '90s straight-leg denim will never go out of style.
These cat-eye sunglasses could easily be $200+ and I wouldn't question it.
I got a pair of these last summer and cannot wait to break them out again in 2024.
Sundresses like this one will become the backbone of your summer wardrobe.
Throw these on with whatever top-and-shoe combo you want. They'll look incredible.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
