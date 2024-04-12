NGL, This $58 Madewell Belt Is Maybe My Best Buy of the Season So Far

Earlier this season, I tasked myself with trying on as many viral-status belts as I could get my hands on in an effort to determine which ones were actually worth the hype. I narrowed it down to just five, one of which was a $58 Madewell belt with a chunky, jewelry-like buckle that, in the weeks since, has only grown more internet-famous. Currently, it qualifies as a bestseller on Madewell's website with 4.2 out of 5 stars and a dozen reviews. "I'm obsessed with this belt," one reviewer wrote. "I ordered [it] in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end." And as someone who's worn the genuine Italian leather belt on multiple occasions, I couldn't agree more.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

With its fame only growing by the day, I commend Madewell for jumping at the chance to drop three new color options in the affordable accessory: red-and-silver, ivory-and-silver, and black-and-gold. And yes, you (and I) need all three. Before the masses find out about these fresh arrivals and bring about a sell-out of your desired color, scroll down to shop the entire selection of Madewell's viral chunky leather belts. Trust me, this will be $58 that's well spent.

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean: Airy Denim Edition $138 SHOP NOW Madewell's Harlow jeans are a fan favorite, so I can only assume that this new airy-denim version will soon become just as beloved.

Madewell The April Ballet Mule $110 SHOP NOW I'm dying to get my hands on these slip-on ballet flats.

madewell Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater $110 SHOP NOW More than 1,000 people added this sweater to their shopping carts this week.

Madewell V-Neck Mini Shirtdress $110 SHOP NOW I'm such a sucker for anything I can throw on and not have to think about.

Madewell The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag $118 SHOP NOW The hardware on this shoulder bag makes it look 10x pricier.

Madewell Bateau-Neck Tank in 100% Linen $78 SHOP NOW This top will get so much wear this spring and summer.

Madewell The '90s Straight Jean in Revoir Wash: Ripped Edition $128 SHOP NOW A classic pair of '90s straight-leg denim will never go out of style.

Madewell Bridgeway Sunglasses $75 SHOP NOW These cat-eye sunglasses could easily be $200+ and I wouldn't question it.

Madewell Garment-Dyed Oversized Pocket Tee $45 SHOP NOW Get me one in every color. This tee is just that good.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen $88 SHOP NOW I got a pair of these last summer and cannot wait to break them out again in 2024.

Madewell The Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote $128 SHOP NOW A great beach tote is essential this time of year.

Madewell The Melody Smocked Midi Dress in Stripe $118 SHOP NOW Sundresses like this one will become the backbone of your summer wardrobe.

Madewell Curvy Superwide-Leg Jeans: Pocket Edition $118 SHOP NOW Throw these on with whatever top-and-shoe combo you want. They'll look incredible.