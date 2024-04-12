NGL, This $58 Madewell Belt Is Maybe My Best Buy of the Season So Far

By Eliza Huber
published

Earlier this season, I tasked myself with trying on as many viral-status belts as I could get my hands on in an effort to determine which ones were actually worth the hype. I narrowed it down to just five, one of which was a $58 Madewell belt with a chunky, jewelry-like buckle that, in the weeks since, has only grown more internet-famous. Currently, it qualifies as a bestseller on Madewell's website with 4.2 out of 5 stars and a dozen reviews. "I'm obsessed with this belt," one reviewer wrote. "I ordered [it] in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end." And as someone who's worn the genuine Italian leather belt on multiple occasions, I couldn't agree more.

Eliza Huber wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a brown-and-gold Madewell belt.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

With its fame only growing by the day, I commend Madewell for jumping at the chance to drop three new color options in the affordable accessory: red-and-silver, ivory-and-silver, and black-and-gold. And yes, you (and I) need all three. Before the masses find out about these fresh arrivals and bring about a sell-out of your desired color, scroll down to shop the entire selection of Madewell's viral chunky leather belts. Trust me, this will be $58 that's well spent.

Shop Madewell's original two chunky belt colors:

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Shop all three of the new color options:

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

More can't-miss Madewell items for spring:

The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean: Airy Denim Edition

Madewell's Harlow jeans are a fan favorite, so I can only assume that this new airy-denim version will soon become just as beloved.

The April Ballet Mule
Madewell
The April Ballet Mule

I'm dying to get my hands on these slip-on ballet flats.

Striped Madewell cardigan
madewell
Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater

More than 1,000 people added this sweater to their shopping carts this week.

V-Neck Mini Shirtdress
Madewell
V-Neck Mini Shirtdress

I'm such a sucker for anything I can throw on and not have to think about.

The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag

The hardware on this shoulder bag makes it look 10x pricier.

Bateau-Neck Tank in 100% Linen
Madewell
Bateau-Neck Tank in 100% Linen

This top will get so much wear this spring and summer.

The '90s Straight Jean in Revoir Wash: Ripped Edition
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jean in Revoir Wash: Ripped Edition

A classic pair of '90s straight-leg denim will never go out of style.

Bridgeway Sunglasses
Madewell
Bridgeway Sunglasses

These cat-eye sunglasses could easily be $200+ and I wouldn't question it.

Garment-Dyed Oversized Pocket Tee
Madewell
Garment-Dyed Oversized Pocket Tee

Get me one in every color. This tee is just that good.

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

I got a pair of these last summer and cannot wait to break them out again in 2024.

The Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote
Madewell
The Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote

A great beach tote is essential this time of year.

The Melody Smocked Midi Dress in Stripe
Madewell
The Melody Smocked Midi Dress in Stripe

Sundresses like this one will become the backbone of your summer wardrobe.

Curvy Superwide-Leg Jeans in Tile White: Pocket Edition
Madewell
Curvy Superwide-Leg Jeans: Pocket Edition

Throw these on with whatever top-and-shoe combo you want. They'll look incredible.

The Beverley Mary Jane Flat
Madewell
The Beverley Mary Jane Flat

Wait, these are so cute.

