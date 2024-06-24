Kylie Jenner Wore the Anti-Trend Shoes That Go Perfectly With Skirts and Jeans

By
published

Kylie Jenner wearing sunglasses, a black Miu Miu top, brown suede belt, and a black leather skirt.

(Image credit: TheRealSPW / BACKGRID)

Every summer, my friends ask me about the trendiest open-toe shoes, and every year, I have the same answer: classic, strappy sandals. While investing in summer shoe trends is exciting, minimalist sandals are always a safe choice. I was delighted to see that Kylie Jenner shares my sentiment. Arriving at the Ritz Hotel in Paris for Couture Week, the media personality and businesswoman was spotted wearing her favorite summer sandals, The Row Bare Heels, alongside a complete Miu Miu outfit featuring a bandana top, leather skirt, suede belt, and shoulder bag.

For those who may not be familiar, The Row's Bare Heels have increasingly become fashion's footwear obsession. They've been repeatedly worn by dedicated fans of The Row and celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Culpo. Their elegant yet simple design—featuring a 65mm heel, thin leather straps, and a barely there silver buckle closure—has captured many more hearts.

If you follow Jenner's style, you'll notice her consistent preference for The Row's Bare Heels. They are a staple in her wardrobe, and for good reason. Their versatility is unmatched, complementing maxi dresses, leggings, and various jeans. This adaptability is a key factor in their popularity, as they can be dressed up or down for any occasion, making them a must-have for the summer and beyond.

Read on to shop Jenner's black heels and a selection of chic and classic strappy sandals.

Kylie Jenner in Paris wearing a Miu Miu top, sunglasses, brown suede belt, black skirt, and strappy sandals.

(Image credit: TheRealSPW / BACKGRID)

On Kylie Jenner: Miu Miu top, skirt, and Calf Leather Hobo Bag ($2250); The Row Bare Leather Sandals ($890)

The Row Bare Sandals
The Row
Bare Leather Sandals

The exact pair Jenner can't get enough of.

Shop more strappy sandals:

Heloise Slingback Sandal
Schutz
Heloise Slingback Sandals

I love how the square toes add modernity to the classic shoe style.

Caprice Heel
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heels

These are the perfect alts to The Row's pair.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Despite what you might think, Reformation knows a thing or two about cute and comfortable shoes.

Lock Sandal
Steve Madden
Lock Sandals

The elastic straps lend some much needed flexibility.

Fluxx Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Fluxx Sandals

These also come in four other shades.

Zara TIED STRAPPY SANDALS
Zara
Tied Strappy Sandals

Sleek and sexy.

Women's Tamber Dress Sandals, Created for Macy's
I.N.C. International Concepts
Tamber Dress Sandals

The matte-finish is so timeless.

Heeled Leather Sandals With Straps
Mango
Heeled Leather Sandals With Straps

Take these stilettos out for a night of dancing.

Carmella Heel
LPA
Carmella Heels

The perfect pair for those who don't need much added height.

Explore More:
Kylie Jenner Sandals The Row Couture Week Paris Fashion Week
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸