Kylie Jenner Wore the Anti-Trend Shoes That Go Perfectly With Skirts and Jeans

Every summer, my friends ask me about the trendiest open-toe shoes, and every year, I have the same answer: classic, strappy sandals. While investing in summer shoe trends is exciting, minimalist sandals are always a safe choice. I was delighted to see that Kylie Jenner shares my sentiment. Arriving at the Ritz Hotel in Paris for Couture Week, the media personality and businesswoman was spotted wearing her favorite summer sandals, The Row Bare Heels, alongside a complete Miu Miu outfit featuring a bandana top, leather skirt, suede belt, and shoulder bag.

For those who may not be familiar, The Row's Bare Heels have increasingly become fashion's footwear obsession. They've been repeatedly worn by dedicated fans of The Row and celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Culpo. Their elegant yet simple design—featuring a 65mm heel, thin leather straps, and a barely there silver buckle closure—has captured many more hearts.

If you follow Jenner's style, you'll notice her consistent preference for The Row's Bare Heels. They are a staple in her wardrobe, and for good reason. Their versatility is unmatched, complementing maxi dresses, leggings, and various jeans. This adaptability is a key factor in their popularity, as they can be dressed up or down for any occasion, making them a must-have for the summer and beyond.

Read on to shop Jenner's black heels and a selection of chic and classic strappy sandals.

On Kylie Jenner: Miu Miu top, skirt, and Calf Leather Hobo Bag ($2250); The Row Bare Leather Sandals ($890)

