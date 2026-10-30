Any fashion mum juggling the countless demands of an early morning will know that putting together an outfit that can see you through the rest of the day in style isn't always top of the agenda when you're caught up in the morning maelstrom. That's precisely why having a handful of simple, reliable and chic outfit formulas on lock pays dividends, helping you feel pulled together long after the morning drop-off.
When it comes to finding inspiration for these everyday looks, I always find it helpful to turn to some of the industry's chicest fashion mums. And who better to look towards than Rihanna? Mother of three, singer, entrepreneur and style icon, she's something of an expert when it comes to balancing a busy schedule with an enviable off-duty wardrobe. This week, as she stepped out in New York, the star served up an especially good example, swapping her usual blue jeans for an elevated alternative that made her otherwise relaxed look feel even more considered.
Building a chic, tonal outfit, Rihanna opted for a pair of rich khaki trousers, teaming them with a knit in a deep forest-green shade. The two colours worked harmoniously together, creating a rich, understated combination that felt seasonally appropriate and polished.
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Whilst blue jeans would have made for a familiar enough outfit, her khaki pair brought an extra depth that worked particularly well with the green knit. Better still, I can see them looking just as chic styled with a fitted black knit or even a roomy grey style.
Neutral but far from boring, and as easy to wear with the rest of your wardrobe as your favourite blue jeans, I think khaki trousers are one of the smartest additions you can make to your winter rotation. If you're tempted to make the addition, read on to shop the pairs I'd recommend below.
Shop Khaki Jeans and Trousers:
Zara
Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans
Whilst I love these in the khaki, they also come in pink, blue and white.
H&M
Balloon High Waist Jeans
Wear this with the matching shirt or style with a thick knit to get Rihanna's look.
Free People
We the Free Truro Baggy Puddle Jeans
These puddle around the ankles for a relaxed, wearable look.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Loose Fit Corduroy Pants
These have a fine corduroy finish for a chic, on-trend winter look.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
These also come in 16 other shades.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
The low-rise finish gives these a relaxed, wearable look.
ZARA
Cargo Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Free People
We the Free Highland Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
These come in regular and shot lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
With Nothing Underneath
Alba Trouser
Dress these up with a pointed-toe heel for style with a simple black boot.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.