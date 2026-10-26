Not All Winter Colour Trends Go With Blue Jeans—These 3 Always Do

If you plan on wearing blue jeans this winter, know that these 3 colour trends always pair well with light denim.

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Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing blue jeans with a mole-coloured blazer and matching heels.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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As we move into the coldest months, I always think it's worth taking a fresh look at your everyday colour palette. A few considered swaps can be enough to breathe new life into your rotation, and as someone who wears blue jeans nearly every day, I've been on a personal mission to find the winter colour trends that pair best with my favourite denim.

Thankfully, Elsa Hosk seems to be on the same page. Spotted styling blue jeans three different ways, she offered up some inspiration for the colours worth adding to my own rotation this season. From an understated neutral to an unexpected shade, these are the three winter colour trends I'm taking my cues from Elsa to wear with jeans right now.

3 Winter Colour Trends That Go With Blue Jeans

1. Mole + Blue Jeans

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing blue jeans with a mole colour blazer and matching heels.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: An understated neutral that feels more unexpected than the usual black, beige or grey, mole is a winter colour trend I think deserves far more attention. Its muted, earthy tone pairs naturally with light-blue denim, offering a softer alternative to black that still feels polished and pulled-together.

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2. Pink + Blue Jeans

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing blue jeans with a pink fluffy jeans and black leather loafers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Pink might not be the first shade that springs to mind when you think of a winter colour palette, but I'm here to make its case. Optimistic and fresh, it works beautifully alongside deeper seasonal shades such as burgundy and plum. Paired with blue jeans, though, pink feels brings a welcome hit of colour to an everyday outfit without overcomplicating things.

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3. Burgundy + Blue Jeans

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing blue jeans with a burgundy leather jacket and burgundy flats.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Burgundy is a cornerstone of any winter colour palette, and as Elsa Hosk proved this week, the rich, vampy shade works just as well with blue jeans as it does with darker tailoring. Wearing hers in the form of a burgundy leather jacket, Elsa gave her denim look a tonal finish by pairing it with flats in the same rich, decadent hue.

Shop the Burgundy Colour Trend:

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.