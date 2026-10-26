Not All Winter Colour Trends Go With Blue Jeans—These 3 Always Do

As we move into the coldest months, I always think it's worth taking a fresh look at your everyday colour palette. A few considered swaps can be enough to breathe new life into your rotation, and as someone who wears blue jeans nearly every day, I've been on a personal mission to find the winter colour trends that pair best with my favourite denim.
Thankfully, Elsa Hosk seems to be on the same page. Spotted styling blue jeans three different ways, she offered up some inspiration for the colours worth adding to my own rotation this season. From an understated neutral to an unexpected shade, these are the three winter colour trends I'm taking my cues from Elsa to wear with jeans right now.
3 Winter Colour Trends That Go With Blue Jeans
1. Mole + Blue Jeans
Style Notes: An understated neutral that feels more unexpected than the usual black, beige or grey, mole is a winter colour trend I think deserves far more attention. Its muted, earthy tone pairs naturally with light-blue denim, offering a softer alternative to black that still feels polished and pulled-together.
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Shop the Mole Colour Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Tailored Linen-Blend Blazer
Style this with the matching trousers or pair it with blue jeans.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
This also comes in six other shades.
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
The kitten heel design ensures a comfortable stride.
2. Pink + Blue Jeans
Style Notes: Pink might not be the first shade that springs to mind when you think of a winter colour palette, but I'm here to make its case. Optimistic and fresh, it works beautifully alongside deeper seasonal shades such as burgundy and plum. Paired with blue jeans, though, pink feels brings a welcome hit of colour to an everyday outfit without overcomplicating things.
Shop the Pink Colour Trend:
The Ragged Priest
Boxy Fitted Shaggy Jacket
Bundle up in style.
Von Dutch
Trucker Cap
It's true—the Von Dutch cap trend is coming back right now.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
This also comes in 16 other shades.
3. Burgundy + Blue Jeans
Style Notes: Burgundy is a cornerstone of any winter colour palette, and as Elsa Hosk proved this week, the rich, vampy shade works just as well with blue jeans as it does with darker tailoring. Wearing hers in the form of a burgundy leather jacket, Elsa gave her denim look a tonal finish by pairing it with flats in the same rich, decadent hue.
Shop the Burgundy Colour Trend:
ZARA
Leather Effect Belted Jacket
Every great wardrobe starts with a leather jacket, and this is one of the best I've come across this season.
Zara
Fringed Bucket Bag
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Add a subtle pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.