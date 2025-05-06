Kendall Jenner Wore the Same Pretty 2025 Shirt Trend For the Met Gala Red Carpet and the After Parties
If there's one thing that's a safe bet in 2025, it's that if Kendall Jenner is on a guest list, she's going to show up wearing something elegant, that includes for the Met Gala. Case in point: Jenner graced the flowered carpet on the steps of The Met wearing a Torishéju custom suit. The gray set included a long fluted skirt and a matching blazer worn as a top. And for the after parties, Jenner opted for a Mugler look that was far more conservative than the typical Met Gala after-party looks. It included a black knee-length skirt, a structured long-sleeve top, and pumps. And lo and behold, the tops she wore for both the red carpet and after parties represented the same pretty, flattering 2025 trend.
That trend is peplum tops, specifically structured ones as opposed to the flowy, boho ones that harken back to the early 2000s. Jenner's peplums were far more elegant and timeless, and it's easy to see why this trend has stuck around for several seasons now. I have a hunch it will continue to do so.
Keep scrolling to see Kendall Jenner's Met Gala red carpet and after-party looks, and shop pretty, structured, peplum tops for your own elegant outfits.
WEARING: Torishéju custom suit; Chopard jewelry
WEARING: Mugler outfit; Jimmy Choo shoes
Shop Pretty Peplum Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After Party
Effortlessly chic.
-
Anne Hathaway Tagged Out Her Skirt and 123.35-Carat Sapphire Necklace For the Met Gala After Party
Tag in: Pedal pushers.
-
The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025
Trust me.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Went Entirely Pantsless on the Met Gala Red Carpet
Whoa.
-
Yep, Rihanna Just Revealed Her Pregnancy Minutes Before the Met Gala
In F/W 25 Miu Miu, no less.
-
Here's the Hidden Symbolism Behind Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala Look
Superfine tailoring at its best.
-
The Best Met Gala After-Party Outfits in History
Featuring Mary-Kate Olsen, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and others.
-
Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.