Kendall Jenner Wore the Same Pretty 2025 Shirt Trend For the Met Gala Red Carpet and the After Parties

If there's one thing that's a safe bet in 2025, it's that if Kendall Jenner is on a guest list, she's going to show up wearing something elegant, that includes for the Met Gala. Case in point: Jenner graced the flowered carpet on the steps of The Met wearing a Torishéju custom suit. The gray set included a long fluted skirt and a matching blazer worn as a top. And for the after parties, Jenner opted for a Mugler look that was far more conservative than the typical Met Gala after-party looks. It included a black knee-length skirt, a structured long-sleeve top, and pumps. And lo and behold, the tops she wore for both the red carpet and after parties represented the same pretty, flattering 2025 trend.

That trend is peplum tops, specifically structured ones as opposed to the flowy, boho ones that harken back to the early 2000s. Jenner's peplums were far more elegant and timeless, and it's easy to see why this trend has stuck around for several seasons now. I have a hunch it will continue to do so.

Keep scrolling to see Kendall Jenner's Met Gala red carpet and after-party looks, and shop pretty, structured, peplum tops for your own elegant outfits.

Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

WEARING: Torishéju custom suit; Chopard jewelry

Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2025 after party outfit

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

WEARING: Mugler outfit; Jimmy Choo shoes

Shop Pretty Peplum Tops

Paolina Linen Top
Reformation
Paolina Linen Top

Melia Sleeveless Linen Top
Faithfull the Brand
Melia Sleeveless Linen Top

Posse Matilda Jacket
POSSE
Matilda Jacket

Stine Goya Sleeveless Fitted Waist Top
Shopbop
Stine Goya Sleeveless Fitted Waist Top

Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top
TOVE
Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top

Peplum Stretch Top
ZARA
Peplum Stretch Top

Genevieve Cotton Peplum Camisole
Reformation
Genevieve Cotton Peplum Camisole

Lavinia Checked Wool and Cotton-Blend Top
LIBEROWE
Lavinia Checked Wool and Cotton-Blend Top

Aligne Alina Bow Tie Top
Aligne
Alina Bow Tie Top

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

