Kendall Jenner Wore the Same Pretty 2025 Shirt Trend For the Met Gala Red Carpet and the After Parties

If there's one thing that's a safe bet in 2025, it's that if Kendall Jenner is on a guest list, she's going to show up wearing something elegant, that includes for the Met Gala. Case in point: Jenner graced the flowered carpet on the steps of The Met wearing a Torishéju custom suit. The gray set included a long fluted skirt and a matching blazer worn as a top. And for the after parties, Jenner opted for a Mugler look that was far more conservative than the typical Met Gala after-party looks. It included a black knee-length skirt, a structured long-sleeve top, and pumps. And lo and behold, the tops she wore for both the red carpet and after parties represented the same pretty, flattering 2025 trend.

That trend is peplum tops, specifically structured ones as opposed to the flowy, boho ones that harken back to the early 2000s. Jenner's peplums were far more elegant and timeless, and it's easy to see why this trend has stuck around for several seasons now. I have a hunch it will continue to do so.

Keep scrolling to see Kendall Jenner's Met Gala red carpet and after-party looks, and shop pretty, structured, peplum tops for your own elegant outfits.

(Image credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

WEARING: Torishéju custom suit; Chopard jewelry

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

WEARING: Mugler outfit; Jimmy Choo shoes

