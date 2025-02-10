Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable shift away from the timeless white top. Instead of the crisp style, fashion insiders are opting for its more sophisticated and versatile counterpart: the black top. Two leading figures embracing this style evolution are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Spotted in NYC this weekend, Bieber and Jenner showcased how to master the art of layering black tops under outerwear. Bieber, ever the minimalistic dresser, paired a sleek black crewneck sweater with a leather bomber jacket, wide-leg pants, and loafers—striking the perfect balance between refined and effortlessly comfortable. On the other hand, Jenner opted to elevate a black tee with straight-leg jeans, a suede blazer, a chunky scarf, loafers, and an east-west bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Terrasse Bag ($4370)

On Kendall Jenner: Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin Bag ($11,490); The Row Enzo Leather Loafers ($1290)

The elegance of black is undeniable. It injects an air of maturity and sophistication into any outfit, whereas white can sometimes feel too casual or stark. Plus, black pairs seamlessly with winter's most popular hues—navy, burgundy, and gray—making it a fail-safe option.

Whether you're looking for a classic tee or a cozy sweater, keep scrolling to shop the black tops worth adding to your collection.

Shop the best black tops:

H&M Fitted T-Shirt $10 SHOP NOW A fail-proof layering piece.

Cos Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top $79 SHOP NOW The sheer material and the thumbholes are pure perfection.

Madewell Drapey Rib Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top $60 $20 SHOP NOW Style under a blazer or a long wool coat.

ZARA Basic Knit Sweater $40 SHOP NOW Need.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW You can't tell me this T-shirt doesn't look so expensive.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

AGOLDE Faustine Lyocell-Blend Henley Top $160 SHOP NOW A closet staple.

Gap 100% Cotton Shaker-Stitch V-Neck Sweater $80 SHOP NOW I love the high-V-neck design.