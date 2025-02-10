Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt

By
published
in News

In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable shift away from the timeless white top. Instead of the crisp style, fashion insiders are opting for its more sophisticated and versatile counterpart: the black top. Two leading figures embracing this style evolution are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Spotted in NYC this weekend, Bieber and Jenner showcased how to master the art of layering black tops under outerwear. Bieber, ever the minimalistic dresser, paired a sleek black crewneck sweater with a leather bomber jacket, wide-leg pants, and loafers—striking the perfect balance between refined and effortlessly comfortable. On the other hand, Jenner opted to elevate a black tee with straight-leg jeans, a suede blazer, a chunky scarf, loafers, and an east-west bag.

Hailey Bieber wears a red hat, black bomber jacket, black top, and black pants. Kendall Jenner wears a black scarf, black top, brown suede blazer, burgundy Hermes bag, jeans, and loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Terrasse Bag ($4370)

On Kendall Jenner: Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin Bag ($11,490); The Row Enzo Leather Loafers ($1290)

The elegance of black is undeniable. It injects an air of maturity and sophistication into any outfit, whereas white can sometimes feel too casual or stark. Plus, black pairs seamlessly with winter's most popular hues—navy, burgundy, and gray—making it a fail-safe option.

Whether you're looking for a classic tee or a cozy sweater, keep scrolling to shop the black tops worth adding to your collection.

Shop the best black tops:

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

A fail-proof layering piece.

Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top
Cos
Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top

The sheer material and the thumbholes are pure perfection.

Drapey Rib Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top
Madewell
Drapey Rib Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top

Style under a blazer or a long wool coat.

Basic Knit Sweater
ZARA
Basic Knit Sweater

Need.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

You can't tell me this T-shirt doesn't look so expensive.

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

An editor favorite.

Faustine Lyocell-Blend Henley Top
AGOLDE
Faustine Lyocell-Blend Henley Top

A closet staple.

Gap, 100% Cotton Shaker-Stitch V-Neck Sweater
Gap
100% Cotton Shaker-Stitch V-Neck Sweater

I love the high-V-neck design.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
j.crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

Replace your white button-down shirt with a black one.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸