Hold the Jeans—Celebrities Have Confirmed They're Be Wearing Leggings and Boots All Winter Long
When autumn tumbles into winter, I officially know that it's time for my favourite clothing item to take centre stage in my wardrobe. With an enduring chill in the air, no season warrants the need for comfortable and cosy leggings more than winter, and as such I'm on a mission to make my—and every other fashion editor's—favourite garment feel chic for the new season.
Naturally, when moving through the winter months, boots play an integral part in keeping you cosy and chic. As such I've been on the hunt for some good boots to style with my leggings this season. Naturally, I went straight to the celebrities for inspiration.
Relying on leggings just as much as the rest of us, the celebrity style set can appreciate the outfit-enhancing potential of these comfortable pants. If you're also in the market for some new-season styling inspiration, read on to discover the leggings and boots outfits to copy right now.
1. KATIE HOLMES'S ANKLE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS
Style Notes: Maybe it's the millennial in me, but I'll always have a soft spot for a leggings and ankle boots combination. About as comfortable as it gets on chilly winter days, this two-step look is perfect for off-duty outfits. Take your inspiration from Katie Holmes and style a tonal look, coordinating your shoes, coats and bag for ultimate elegance.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND ANKLE BOOTS:
The thermal design will help to keep you snug this winter.
The small heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
2. IRINA SHAYK'S KNEE HIGHT BOOTS AND LEGGINGS
Style Notes: Definitely one of the chicest ways to wear leggings this season, Irina Shayk's knee-high boots and leggings combination creates a seamless finish that makes the legs go on and on. Adding extra height to her look, Shayk styled an all-black outfit that delivered on comfort while remaining typically chic.
SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS AND LEGGINGS:
These come up quite high on the leg, so they're perfect if you're on the taller side.
I always come back to Reformation for their elevated wardrobe staples.
3. KATE MOSS' OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS
Style Notes: Mark my words, over-the-knee boots are set to be one of the biggest trends of the autumn/winter season. A hero item from Chloé's AW'24 runway show, these thigh-high styles have been bubbling up in popularity ever since. With such a tall silhouette these can be tricky to style, but skin-hugging leggings make it so much easier.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:
These hit just above the ankle for a flattering silhouette.
These are designed for use during Yoga, so you can count on them being ultra comfortable and easy to move in.
These come up a little small so consider sizing up.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
