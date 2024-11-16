Hold the Jeans—Celebrities Have Confirmed They're Be Wearing Leggings and Boots All Winter Long

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

When autumn tumbles into winter, I officially know that it's time for my favourite clothing item to take centre stage in my wardrobe. With an enduring chill in the air, no season warrants the need for comfortable and cosy leggings more than winter, and as such I'm on a mission to make my—and every other fashion editor's—favourite garment feel chic for the new season.

Naturally, when moving through the winter months, boots play an integral part in keeping you cosy and chic. As such I've been on the hunt for some good boots to style with my leggings this season. Naturally, I went straight to the celebrities for inspiration.

Relying on leggings just as much as the rest of us, the celebrity style set can appreciate the outfit-enhancing potential of these comfortable pants. If you're also in the market for some new-season styling inspiration, read on to discover the leggings and boots outfits to copy right now.

1. KATIE HOLMES'S ANKLE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

Katie Holmes wears ankle boots and leggings.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: Maybe it's the millennial in me, but I'll always have a soft spot for a leggings and ankle boots combination. About as comfortable as it gets on chilly winter days, this two-step look is perfect for off-duty outfits. Take your inspiration from Katie Holmes and style a tonal look, coordinating your shoes, coats and bag for ultimate elegance.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND ANKLE BOOTS:

Cotton Blend Thermal Leggings
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Blend Thermal Leggings

The thermal design will help to keep you snug this winter.

Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots

The small heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Cotton Jersey Leggings
H&M
Cotton Jersey Leggings

Style with ankle boots or pair with mary janes.

Sheila
Vagabond Shoemakers
Sheila

These also come in black

2. IRINA SHAYK'S KNEE HIGHT BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

Irina wears leggings and knee high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Definitely one of the chicest ways to wear leggings this season, Irina Shayk's knee-high boots and leggings combination creates a seamless finish that makes the legs go on and on. Adding extra height to her look, Shayk styled an all-black outfit that delivered on comfort while remaining typically chic.

SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS AND LEGGINGS:

High Waist Leggings - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
High Waist Leggings

These come in sizes XXS—4XL.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

These come up quite high on the leg, so they're perfect if you're on the taller side.

Calzedonia, Ultra Opaque Microfibre Leggings
Calzedonia
Ultra Opaque Microfibre Leggings

These also come in three other shades.

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation
Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

I always come back to Reformation for their elevated wardrobe staples.

3. KATE MOSS' OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

Kate Moss wears over-the-knee boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Mark my words, over-the-knee boots are set to be one of the biggest trends of the autumn/winter season. A hero item from Chloé's AW'24 runway show, these thigh-high styles have been bubbling up in popularity ever since. With such a tall silhouette these can be tricky to style, but skin-hugging leggings make it so much easier.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

The Row, Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings
The Row
Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings

These hit just above the ankle for a flattering silhouette.

net-a-porter,

Chloé
Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

These are a favourite within style circles.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant

These are designed for use during Yoga, so you can count on them being ultra comfortable and easy to move in.

Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots

These come up a little small so consider sizing up.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

