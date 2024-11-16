Hold the Jeans—Celebrities Have Confirmed They're Be Wearing Leggings and Boots All Winter Long

When autumn tumbles into winter, I officially know that it's time for my favourite clothing item to take centre stage in my wardrobe. With an enduring chill in the air, no season warrants the need for comfortable and cosy leggings more than winter, and as such I'm on a mission to make my—and every other fashion editor's—favourite garment feel chic for the new season.

Naturally, when moving through the winter months, boots play an integral part in keeping you cosy and chic. As such I've been on the hunt for some good boots to style with my leggings this season. Naturally, I went straight to the celebrities for inspiration.

Relying on leggings just as much as the rest of us, the celebrity style set can appreciate the outfit-enhancing potential of these comfortable pants. If you're also in the market for some new-season styling inspiration, read on to discover the leggings and boots outfits to copy right now.

1. KATIE HOLMES'S ANKLE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: Maybe it's the millennial in me, but I'll always have a soft spot for a leggings and ankle boots combination. About as comfortable as it gets on chilly winter days, this two-step look is perfect for off-duty outfits. Take your inspiration from Katie Holmes and style a tonal look, coordinating your shoes, coats and bag for ultimate elegance.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND ANKLE BOOTS:

Marks & Spencer Cotton Blend Thermal Leggings £23 SHOP NOW The thermal design will help to keep you snug this winter.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Square-Toe Ankle Boots £189 SHOP NOW The small heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

H&M Cotton Jersey Leggings £8 SHOP NOW Style with ankle boots or pair with mary janes.

Vagabond Shoemakers Sheila £145 SHOP NOW These also come in black

2. IRINA SHAYK'S KNEE HIGHT BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Definitely one of the chicest ways to wear leggings this season, Irina Shayk's knee-high boots and leggings combination creates a seamless finish that makes the legs go on and on. Adding extra height to her look, Shayk styled an all-black outfit that delivered on comfort while remaining typically chic.

SHOP KNEE-HIGH BOOTS AND LEGGINGS:

Mango High Waist Leggings £23 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XXS—4XL.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £140 SHOP NOW These come up quite high on the leg, so they're perfect if you're on the taller side.

Calzedonia Ultra Opaque Microfibre Leggings £20 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW I always come back to Reformation for their elevated wardrobe staples.

3. KATE MOSS' OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS AND LEGGINGS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Mark my words, over-the-knee boots are set to be one of the biggest trends of the autumn/winter season. A hero item from Chloé's AW'24 runway show, these thigh-high styles have been bubbling up in popularity ever since. With such a tall silhouette these can be tricky to style, but skin-hugging leggings make it so much easier.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

The Row Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings £640 SHOP NOW These hit just above the ankle for a flattering silhouette.

Chloé Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £1590 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within style circles.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant £88 SHOP NOW These are designed for use during Yoga, so you can count on them being ultra comfortable and easy to move in.