Don't Ask Me How, But I *Know* New Yorkers Will Love This Katie Holmes–Backed Tote Bag

When it comes to New York style, I consider myself an expert. Having been born and raised in this state and having lived in New York City for the past eight years, I've developed a sharp eye for the pieces and brands that resonate with New York women. A perfect example is DeMellier's New York Midi tote bag, which was recently spotted on New York native Katie Holmes.

Just yesterday, while hailing a cab, Holmes was seen with the stunning brown suede variation of the bag. She effortlessly paired it with white sneakers, black jeans, a white tee, and a gray blazer.

Katie Holmes wears a gray blazer, white top, black jeans, white sneakers, and a brown Demellier New York bag.

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Simon )

On Katie Holmes: DeMellier New York Bag ($545); Autry Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers ($195)

Named for a reason, the New York tote pays homage to the brand's admiration for the city's vibrant energy, striking architecture, and diverse people. Its spacious design, complemented by a minimalist, logo-free aesthetic, truly captures the essence of modern yet timeless New York fashion. The short circular handles are thoughtfully crafted to sit effortlessly in the crook of one's arm, offering the relaxed style that New Yorkers exude.

It's no wonder that this bag has already captured the hearts of many; I’ve noticed fashion editors from New York—like our very own Eliza Huber and Sierra Mayhew—adding it to their rotations. Whether they opt for the elegant black leather or the rich brown suede, this versatile bag seamlessly transitions from a busy day at the office to a fun evening with friends. Keep scrolling to discover this tote bag for yourself, along with other exquisite styles from DeMellier.

Shop DeMellier's New York Bag

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York Bag

The exact bag Holmes owns.

The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York Bag

This larger size allows you to carry your essentials and more.

The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York Shoulder Bag

This style nails two popular bag trends: east-west and long-strap silhouettes.

Shop more DeMellier bags

The Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Hudson Bag

Corporate people, this one is for you.

The Tokyo | Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Bag

Found: your new go-to bag for summer evenings.

The Vancouver Clutch | Off-White Croc-Effect | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver Clutch

This also comes in black and brown.

The Vancouver | Dark Sand Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Vancouver Bag

An influencer and editor favorite. 

The Miami | Dark Sand Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Miami Bag

Style it with jeans and a tee while running errands or leggings and a hoodie when traveling.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

