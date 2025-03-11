Don't Ask Me How, But I *Know* New Yorkers Will Love This Katie Holmes–Backed Tote Bag

When it comes to New York style, I consider myself an expert. Having been born and raised in this state and having lived in New York City for the past eight years, I've developed a sharp eye for the pieces and brands that resonate with New York women. A perfect example is DeMellier's New York Midi tote bag, which was recently spotted on New York native Katie Holmes.

Just yesterday, while hailing a cab, Holmes was seen with the stunning brown suede variation of the bag. She effortlessly paired it with white sneakers, black jeans, a white tee, and a gray blazer.

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Simon )

On Katie Holmes: DeMellier New York Bag ($545); Autry Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers ($195)

Named for a reason, the New York tote pays homage to the brand's admiration for the city's vibrant energy, striking architecture, and diverse people. Its spacious design, complemented by a minimalist, logo-free aesthetic, truly captures the essence of modern yet timeless New York fashion. The short circular handles are thoughtfully crafted to sit effortlessly in the crook of one's arm, offering the relaxed style that New Yorkers exude.

It's no wonder that this bag has already captured the hearts of many; I’ve noticed fashion editors from New York—like our very own Eliza Huber and Sierra Mayhew—adding it to their rotations. Whether they opt for the elegant black leather or the rich brown suede, this versatile bag seamlessly transitions from a busy day at the office to a fun evening with friends. Keep scrolling to discover this tote bag for yourself, along with other exquisite styles from DeMellier.

Shop DeMellier's New York Bag

DeMellier The Midi New York Bag $595 SHOP NOW The exact bag Holmes owns.

DeMellier The New York Bag $670 SHOP NOW This larger size allows you to carry your essentials and more.

DeMellier The New York Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW This style nails two popular bag trends: east-west and long-strap silhouettes.

Shop more DeMellier bags

Demellier The Hudson Bag $745 SHOP NOW Corporate people, this one is for you.

DeMellier The Tokyo Bag $465 SHOP NOW Found: your new go-to bag for summer evenings.

DeMellier The Vancouver Clutch $545 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and brown.

Demellier The Vancouver Bag $535 SHOP NOW An influencer and editor favorite.