Another signature element of Kate Middleton's wardrobe is the absence of logos. She has never been into the logomania trend, preferring a quiet-luxury approach instead. Yesterday, however, she made a rare exception. The princess greeted the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle wearing a ChanelSmall Classic Flap Handbag ($11,700) with an Alexander McQueen coat, Manolo Blahnik shoes, Cassandra Goad earrings, and a Juliette Milinery hat. Naturally, if she's going to wear a logo, it's going to be a timeless one—and there's nothing more enduring than a quilted Chanel bag. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop her exact bag.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.