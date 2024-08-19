The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her a French Girl

Had I not known better, I would have assumed Kaia Gerber was strolling through the streets of Paris this weekend. Wearing a deceivingly French-looking outfit, Gerber actually spent her weekend in the heart of New York, channeling a look that had "Parisian" written all over it.

Skipping the white tanks and tee that New Yorker's reach for on the daily, Gerber selected a white sleeveless blouse in a light cotton composition. Pretty and versatile, the top featured lace and frill detailing, as well as subtle dotted motif throughout. Curving into a rounded V and cutting off at her hips, the model styled her blouse with mid-rise trousers in a rich navy shade as well as jet black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Finishing off her casual outfit with the ultimate French-girl pairing, Gerber styled her look with a pair of black leather ballet flats. Casual and comfortable, the enduring footwear trend is a favourite throughout Paris. Whilst many will opt for a trouser and ballet flats combination for running errands and such just like Gerber, the shoes are often styled with baggy jeans to voluminous skirts across the city, too.

Sitting in between smart and casual, Gerber's elegant outfit featured contrasting components throughout. Whilst the model's blouse with light and feminine, the trousers that she selected were structured and dark—and worked to add a polished element into her look in a nonchalant way.

Crafting a similarly chic ensemble, influencer @marina_torres followed the three-piece styling formula to create an equally elegant look whist out in California. Also selecting a white sleeveless blouse and navy trousers, the influencer perfected polished weekend style

Also spotted on French influencer @sabinasocol , the growing blouse trend is a heavyweight player on fashion scenes this season.

Read on to discover Kaia Gerber's style here, as well as shop our edit of the best sleeveless blouses below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Square Neck Lace Trim Cami Top £28 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Mango Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers £36 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Marks & Spencer Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW Style with trousers or pair with baggy jeans.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SLEEVELESS BLOUSES AND BALLET FLATS HERE:

Doen Diya Top £298 SHOP NOW I always come back Doen for their pretty, lightweight blouses.

Massimo Dutti Soft Ballet Flats With Buckle £100 SHOP NOW Shop these before they're sold out.

Reformation Cristina Top £148 £104 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Nobodys Child Alohas Black Oriana Leather Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These feature a small block heel for a more structured silhouette.

Ganni White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top £145 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Mango Leather Ballet Flats With Bow £50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Anthropologie Square-Neck Embroidered Tank Top £90 £63 SHOP NOW This is on its way to selling out.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats £220 SHOP NOW These also come in a raffia style.

Skall Studio Viola Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an effortless chic look.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

The Kooples Lace-Trim Self-Tie Cotton Top £185 SHOP NOW The cotton composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.

Reformation Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW The square toe silhouette adds a polished element.

Damson Madder Pauline ruffled cotton top £45 SHOP NOW The bow embellishment adds such a pretty edge.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW The almond-toe trend is taking off this season.

Free People Because of You Tank £68 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.