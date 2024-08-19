The Blouse! The Flats! Kaia Gerber's Latest Look Basically Makes Her a French Girl

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Had I not known better, I would have assumed Kaia Gerber was strolling through the streets of Paris this weekend. Wearing a deceivingly French-looking outfit, Gerber actually spent her weekend in the heart of New York, channeling a look that had "Parisian" written all over it.

Skipping the white tanks and tee that New Yorker's reach for on the daily, Gerber selected a white sleeveless blouse in a light cotton composition. Pretty and versatile, the top featured lace and frill detailing, as well as subtle dotted motif throughout. Curving into a rounded V and cutting off at her hips, the model styled her blouse with mid-rise trousers in a rich navy shade as well as jet black sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber wears a sleeveless blouse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Finishing off her casual outfit with the ultimate French-girl pairing, Gerber styled her look with a pair of black leather ballet flats. Casual and comfortable, the enduring footwear trend is a favourite throughout Paris. Whilst many will opt for a trouser and ballet flats combination for running errands and such just like Gerber, the shoes are often styled with baggy jeans to voluminous skirts across the city, too.

Sitting in between smart and casual, Gerber's elegant outfit featured contrasting components throughout. Whilst the model's blouse with light and feminine, the trousers that she selected were structured and dark—and worked to add a polished element into her look in a nonchalant way.

Influencer wears a sleeveless blouse.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Crafting a similarly chic ensemble, influencer @marina_torres followed the three-piece styling formula to create an equally elegant look whist out in California. Also selecting a white sleeveless blouse and navy trousers, the influencer perfected polished weekend style

Also spotted on French influencer @sabinasocol, the growing blouse trend is a heavyweight player on fashion scenes this season.

Influencer wears a sleeveless blouse trend

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Read on to discover Kaia Gerber's style here, as well as shop our edit of the best sleeveless blouses below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Pure Cotton Square Neck Lace Trim Cami Top
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Square Neck Lace Trim Cami Top

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers
Mango
Buttons Straight-Fit Trousers

These also come in black.

Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

Style with trousers or pair with baggy jeans.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SLEEVELESS BLOUSES AND BALLET FLATS HERE:

Diya Top -- Salt
Doen
Diya Top

I always come back Doen for their pretty, lightweight blouses.

flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Ballet Flats With Buckle

Shop these before they're sold out.

Cristina Top
Reformation
Cristina Top

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Alohas Black Oriana Leather Ballet Flats
Nobodys Child
Alohas Black Oriana Leather Ballet Flats

These feature a small block heel for a more structured silhouette.

White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top
Ganni
White Cotton Poplin Smock Strap Top

Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

These look more expensive than they are.

white vest
Anthropologie
Square-Neck Embroidered Tank Top

This is on its way to selling out.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

These also come in a raffia style.

Skall Studio, Viola Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse
Skall Studio
Viola Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse

Style with denim for an effortless chic look.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

This also comes in a light cream shade.

Lace-Trim Self-Tie Cotton Top
The Kooples
Lace-Trim Self-Tie Cotton Top

The cotton composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.

Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

The square toe silhouette adds a polished element.

white blouse
Damson Madder
Pauline ruffled cotton top

The bow embellishment adds such a pretty edge.

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

The almond-toe trend is taking off this season.

Because of You Tank
Free People
Because of You Tank

This also comes in two other shades.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat

These also come in five other shades.

Explore More:
Kaia Gerber
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸