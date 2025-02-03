No Offense to Sweatshirts, But This Elevated Basic Will Make Your Leggings Look Much Chicer

By
published
in News

Between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, the trend of styling leggings to look more elegant has surged. Fashion enthusiasts from L.A. to London are increasingly pairing leggings with elevated sweaters, particularly V-neck styles, instead of the traditional sweatshirt. Kaia Gerber is a prime example of this chic transition.

During a recent outing in L.A., Gerber epitomized the allure of this ensemble, showcasing her leggings alongside an oversize V-neck sweater. To finish off her look, she opted for a casual baseball cap, trendy chunky sneakers, simple crew socks, and a sleek leather shoulder bag.

Kaia Gerber wears an Adidas hat, black v-neck sweater, black leggings, white socks, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Asics Gel-1130 Sneakers ($95); Nike socks

The marriage of a V-neck sweater with leggings creates an effortlessly sophisticated outfit that redefines casual wear. Unlike the more laid-back and athletic feel of traditional sweatshirts, a V-neck sweater injects a touch of refinement and elegance into the ensemble. Its beautifully cut neckline frames the face while the soft fabric gracefully drapes over the body, creating a streamlined and polished look. Whether one opts for a relaxed or tailored fit, this knitwear choice strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility when paired with leggings. It's ideal for Pilates, brunch, or errands around town.

Eager to elevate your legging outfits? Keep scrolling to discover my curated selection of the best V-neck sweaters to buy now, from Zara to Loulou de Saison.

Shop the best V-neck sweaters:

V-Neck Sweater
Open Edit
V-Neck Sweater

Sale alert!

V-Neck Sweater
H&M
V-Neck Sweater

Style over a sports bra and leggings for Pilates or with a T-shirt and jeans for work.

Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater
ZARA
Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater

I bought this sweater last week, so I can attest that it looks and feels so expensive.

Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater
j.crew
Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater

Gerber wore this knit a few months ago in NYC.

V-Neck Knit Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
V-Neck Knit Sweater

This also comes in brown and blue.

Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater

This looks so cozy.

Oversize V-Neck Sweater
English Factory
Oversize V-Neck Sweater

The oversize fit is perfect for leggings.

Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

I love the ribbed trims.

Anzor Cashmere Sweater
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anzor Cashmere Sweater

So luxe.

Almina Concept, V Neck Pullover Sweater
Almina Concept
V Neck Pullover Sweater

I always come back to Almina Concept for its elevated basics.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸