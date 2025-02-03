No Offense to Sweatshirts, But This Elevated Basic Will Make Your Leggings Look Much Chicer
Between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, the trend of styling leggings to look more elegant has surged. Fashion enthusiasts from L.A. to London are increasingly pairing leggings with elevated sweaters, particularly V-neck styles, instead of the traditional sweatshirt. Kaia Gerber is a prime example of this chic transition.
During a recent outing in L.A., Gerber epitomized the allure of this ensemble, showcasing her leggings alongside an oversize V-neck sweater. To finish off her look, she opted for a casual baseball cap, trendy chunky sneakers, simple crew socks, and a sleek leather shoulder bag.
On Kaia Gerber: Asics Gel-1130 Sneakers ($95); Nike socks
The marriage of a V-neck sweater with leggings creates an effortlessly sophisticated outfit that redefines casual wear. Unlike the more laid-back and athletic feel of traditional sweatshirts, a V-neck sweater injects a touch of refinement and elegance into the ensemble. Its beautifully cut neckline frames the face while the soft fabric gracefully drapes over the body, creating a streamlined and polished look. Whether one opts for a relaxed or tailored fit, this knitwear choice strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility when paired with leggings. It's ideal for Pilates, brunch, or errands around town.
Eager to elevate your legging outfits? Keep scrolling to discover my curated selection of the best V-neck sweaters to buy now, from Zara to Loulou de Saison.
Shop the best V-neck sweaters:
Style over a sports bra and leggings for Pilates or with a T-shirt and jeans for work.
I bought this sweater last week, so I can attest that it looks and feels so expensive.
I always come back to Almina Concept for its elevated basics.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
