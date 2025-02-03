No Offense to Sweatshirts, But This Elevated Basic Will Make Your Leggings Look Much Chicer

Between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, the trend of styling leggings to look more elegant has surged. Fashion enthusiasts from L.A. to London are increasingly pairing leggings with elevated sweaters, particularly V-neck styles, instead of the traditional sweatshirt. Kaia Gerber is a prime example of this chic transition.

During a recent outing in L.A., Gerber epitomized the allure of this ensemble, showcasing her leggings alongside an oversize V-neck sweater. To finish off her look, she opted for a casual baseball cap, trendy chunky sneakers, simple crew socks, and a sleek leather shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Asics Gel-1130 Sneakers ($95); Nike socks

The marriage of a V-neck sweater with leggings creates an effortlessly sophisticated outfit that redefines casual wear. Unlike the more laid-back and athletic feel of traditional sweatshirts, a V-neck sweater injects a touch of refinement and elegance into the ensemble. Its beautifully cut neckline frames the face while the soft fabric gracefully drapes over the body, creating a streamlined and polished look. Whether one opts for a relaxed or tailored fit, this knitwear choice strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility when paired with leggings. It's ideal for Pilates, brunch, or errands around town.

Eager to elevate your legging outfits? Keep scrolling to discover my curated selection of the best V-neck sweaters to buy now, from Zara to Loulou de Saison.

Shop the best V-neck sweaters:

Open Edit V-Neck Sweater $60 $45 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

H&M V-Neck Sweater $35 SHOP NOW Style over a sports bra and leggings for Pilates or with a T-shirt and jeans for work.

ZARA Basic V-Neck Knit Sweater $50 SHOP NOW I bought this sweater last week, so I can attest that it looks and feels so expensive.

j.crew Cashmere Relaxed Cropped V-Neck Sweater $138 SHOP NOW Gerber wore this knit a few months ago in NYC.

MANGO V-Neck Knit Sweater $40 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and blue.

Nordstrom Wool Blend V-Neck Sweater $100 $67 SHOP NOW This looks so cozy.

English Factory Oversize V-Neck Sweater $85 SHOP NOW The oversize fit is perfect for leggings.

Reformation Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $198 SHOP NOW I love the ribbed trims.

LOULOU DE SAISON Anzor Cashmere Sweater $410 SHOP NOW So luxe.