Blake Lively Just Wore a Crystal-Encrusted Chain-Mail Minidress on the Red Carpet
The LACMA in Los Angeles held its annual Art + Film Gala on Saturday, raising a record $6.4 million for the museum. Given the celebrity outfits we got to ogle at, we think it should be renamed the Art + Film + Fashion Gala (though admittedly that's a bit of a mouthful). On the guest list for the Gucci-sponsored event were the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Solange Knowles, Viola Davis, Greta Lee, Charli XCX, Emily Ratajkowski, Anna Wintour, Yara Shahidi, and so many more.
Blake Lively is known for her eye-catching red carpet style, and the actress delivered once again this weekend. She arrived at LACMA in a stunning look by Tamara Ralph, consisting of a chain-mail minidress with rose gold, pink, and topaz crystals, and a regal orange silk taffeta cape. Lively also wore strappy crystal-embellished pink heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin. She wore several earrings and dazzling rings to finish off the outfit. Want to see the look in motion? We captured Blake Lively IRL on our Instagram.
On Blake Lively: Tamara Ralph dress and cape, Christian Louboutin shoes
