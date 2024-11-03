Kim Kardashian Just Wore Princess Diana's Necklace—Here's the Full Backstory on the Royal Jewel

Kim Kardashian has finally brought out Princess Diana's cross necklace which she purchased at auction in January 2023. Appearing on the red carpet at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, the Skims founder showed off the extravagant bauble with an extra deep V neckline.

The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is made of amethyst, diamond, gold, and silver, and Kardashian acquired it in an auction at Sotheby's London last year for the modest sum of $197,453. As CNN reported, the impressive piece of jewelry was originally purchased by the late businessman Naim Attallah CBE in the '80s, and he loaned it to his friend the former Princess of Wales a few times. The late royal was the only person known to have worn the amethyst cross prior to Kardashian.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reality star let the royal jewel do most of the talking on the night, complementing it with a Bulgari pearl and diamond necklace, a Tallarico pearl choker, and a custom Gucci dress and coat in a sumptuous shade of cream. Her longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton styled her locks in a dark bob with a sculpted flick across her forehead, using Bellami hair clip-ins.

Kardashian attended the LACMA Gala alongside the likes of Charli XCX, Viola Davis, Chloë Sevigny, Blake Lively, Kaia Gerber, Yara Shahidi, Anna Kendrick, Greta Lee, and so many other It girls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kim Kardashian: custom Gucci coat and dress; Tallarico choker; Bulgari necklace; Princess Diana's Attallah Cross necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)