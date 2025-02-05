J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs

The conversation around skinny jeans in 2025 is unfolding in fascinating ways. On one hand, fashion-forward celebrities like Alix Earle, Sienna Miller, and Lila Moss are wholeheartedly embracing the slim silhouette. On the other, icons like Jennifer Lopez are pivoting dramatically, setting aside their beloved skinny jeans in favor of voluminous, baggy, wide-leg styles. A perfect example of this trend was captured in J.Lo's latest outfit.

While house-hunting in L.A., J.Lo donned a comfortable yet chic winter look. She paired her wide-leg jeans with Ugg's Classic Mini Platform Boots and layered a Fair Isle cardigan over a classic black tee.

Jennifer Lopez wears a black top, Fair Isle sweater, wide-leg jeans, and Ugg boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Max Mara cardigan; Gucci jeans; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)

Her choice of wide-leg jeans perfectly complemented her ankle boots. The jeans' design allowed the denim to drape seamlessly over the shoes, and just the right amount of fabric pooled at the ankles to reveal a hint of the toe box and part of the sole. Whether intentional or not, the result was a seamless blend of polish and laid-back sophistication.

If you're ready to refresh your denim collection and can't quite get on board with the skinny-jeans revival or are just on the hunt for the perfect jeans to pair with your ankle boots, keep scrolling to discover the best wide-leg denim options this season.

Shop the best wide-leg jeans:

Farout Wide Leg Jeans
DAZE
Farout Wide Leg Jeans

My favorite of the bunch.

Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans

The frayed hem on these makes them look similar to J.Lo's pair—except they're a fraction of the price.

Madewell, Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition

The lightweight fabric allows these pants to drape nicely.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

The Cary is an editor-favorite style.

Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

You can't beat this price.

High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

All the chic New Yorkers and French women will be wearing dark-wash jeans this spring.

Denim Pant
Gucci
Denim Pant

If J.Lo is wearing jeans, more likely than not, they're Gucci.

Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

The baggier the better.

Paloma High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Paloma High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in black and a dark-blue wash.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

