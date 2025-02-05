J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs

The conversation around skinny jeans in 2025 is unfolding in fascinating ways. On one hand, fashion-forward celebrities like Alix Earle, Sienna Miller, and Lila Moss are wholeheartedly embracing the slim silhouette. On the other, icons like Jennifer Lopez are pivoting dramatically, setting aside their beloved skinny jeans in favor of voluminous, baggy, wide-leg styles. A perfect example of this trend was captured in J.Lo's latest outfit.

While house-hunting in L.A., J.Lo donned a comfortable yet chic winter look. She paired her wide-leg jeans with Ugg's Classic Mini Platform Boots and layered a Fair Isle cardigan over a classic black tee.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Max Mara cardigan; Gucci jeans; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)

Her choice of wide-leg jeans perfectly complemented her ankle boots. The jeans' design allowed the denim to drape seamlessly over the shoes, and just the right amount of fabric pooled at the ankles to reveal a hint of the toe box and part of the sole. Whether intentional or not, the result was a seamless blend of polish and laid-back sophistication.

If you're ready to refresh your denim collection and can't quite get on board with the skinny-jeans revival or are just on the hunt for the perfect jeans to pair with your ankle boots, keep scrolling to discover the best wide-leg denim options this season.

Shop the best wide-leg jeans:

DAZE Farout Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW My favorite of the bunch.

MANGO Danila Wideleg High-Rise Jeans $70 SHOP NOW The frayed hem on these makes them look similar to J.Lo's pair—except they're a fraction of the price.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition $148 SHOP NOW The lightweight fabric allows these pants to drape nicely.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW The Cary is an editor-favorite style.

H&M Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $30 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $129 $97 SHOP NOW All the chic New Yorkers and French women will be wearing dark-wash jeans this spring.

Gucci Denim Pant $1300 SHOP NOW If J.Lo is wearing jeans, more likely than not, they're Gucci.

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans $240 SHOP NOW The baggier the better.