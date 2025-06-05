Spotted in Malta: Millie Bobby Brown Wearing the Cutest Non-Sheer Beach Dress
Do you want the good news or the bad news first? I'll start with the former. Millie Bobby Brown recently wore a supremely cute dress that retails for just $38. The bad news? It's almost completely sold out already. Don't say I didn't warn you! The Stranger Things actress just posted a photo of herself wearing the frock on a beach in Malta, where she's filming Enola Holmes 3. Her black-and-white ASOS Design Halter Mini Dress With Ruffle Hem in Stripe ($38) has all the makings of the perfect summer dress: an adorable halter neckline, eye-catching stripes, a flared skirt, and 100% cotton material.
Whenever I'm searching for beach dresses, I always get frustrated that they're too sheer and revealing. Why pay for something that's not providing any coverage? Brown, however, just reminded me that any dress can be a beach dress. Inspired by her, I've curated a selection of halter minis that will look chic whether you're posted up on the sand or grabbing lunch in the city. I made sure to include all of our readers' favorite brands, including Zara, Reformation, Mango, Abercrombie, and more.
On Millie Bobby Brown: ASOS Design Halter Mini Dress With Ruffle Hem in Stripe ($38); Mercedes Salazar Pink Conchita Handbag ($299)
Shop Millie Bobby Brown's Exact Outfit
Shop More Halter Dresses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Taylor Swift and Millie Bobby Brown Already Own Louis Vuitton's New It Bag
You'll want to snap it up too.
-
Millie Bobby Brown's Cute $22 Top Is Absolutely My Next Purchase
It's bound to sell out.
-
Millie Bobby Brown Just Wore Every British Girl's Fave Summer Dress Brand
Date night done right.
-
Surprise! Millie Bobby Brown Sneakily Just Got Engaged to Jake Bongiovi
That ring though.
-
Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Call the Shots
The future of Hollywood is here.
-
The $40 Accessory Millie Bobby Brown Wore to a Taylor Swift Concert
I also wear this at my desk.
-
Celebrities 5' to 6'2' Tall Can't Stop Wearing These Trends
No height requirements here.
-
Millie Bobby Brown Shared a Sneak Peek Video of Stranger Things Season 3
This is your first behind-the-scenes look.