Spotted in Malta: Millie Bobby Brown Wearing the Cutest Non-Sheer Beach Dress

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? I'll start with the former. Millie Bobby Brown recently wore a supremely cute dress that retails for just $38. The bad news? It's almost completely sold out already. Don't say I didn't warn you! The Stranger Things actress just posted a photo of herself wearing the frock on a beach in Malta, where she's filming Enola Holmes 3. Her black-and-white ASOS Design Halter Mini Dress With Ruffle Hem in Stripe ($38) has all the makings of the perfect summer dress: an adorable halter neckline, eye-catching stripes, a flared skirt, and 100% cotton material.

Whenever I'm searching for beach dresses, I always get frustrated that they're too sheer and revealing. Why pay for something that's not providing any coverage? Brown, however, just reminded me that any dress can be a beach dress. Inspired by her, I've curated a selection of halter minis that will look chic whether you're posted up on the sand or grabbing lunch in the city. I made sure to include all of our readers' favorite brands, including Zara, Reformation, Mango, Abercrombie, and more.

On Millie Bobby Brown: ASOS Design Halter Mini Dress With Ruffle Hem in Stripe ($38); Mercedes Salazar Pink Conchita Handbag ($299)

Shop Millie Bobby Brown's Exact Outfit

ASOS DESIGN Halter Mini Dress With Ruffle Hem in Stripe $38 SHOP NOW Mercedes Salazar Pink Conchita Handbag $299 SHOP NOW

Shop More Halter Dresses