Whoa, J.Lo Chose a *Completely* Sheer, Crystal-Covered Gown for the Met Gala
Three-hundred and sixty days after we last watched in awe as fashion's biggest names graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the carpet has been rolled out once again for this year's main event. This year's soirée is all about nature, with the official theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion drawing many to conclude that the evening will see a bevy of floral-printed and -embroidered gowns, sparkling sequin numbers meant to mimic the look of rushing water, and butterfly motifs. Then again, with tonight's looks having been kept under strict lock and key, there's no way to know for sure what fashions will grace the steps of the Met until the first attendees arrive.
Fortunately, the wait is over, with one of Anna Wintour's co-chairs Jennifer Lopez having just reached the entrance to the tents in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry. To successfully follow this year's dress code, The Garden of Time, Lopez, Roseberry, and Lopez's longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn appear to have referenced intertwining vines, using hand-embroidered beads and silver foil bugles (over 2.5 million of them, according to a press release) as well as completely sheer, mesh fabric to bring them to life. The strapless silver dress took over 800 hours to complete, the release continued.
To accompany the sparkling number, Lopez layered on diamonds from Tiffany & Co., including a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring (casual).
Scroll down to see J.Lo's jaw-dropping look from every angle.
On Jennifer Lopez: Custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown; Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Andrea Wazen shoes
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of 2024
The best of the best.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
4 Skirt Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Miniskirts
The hemlines are shifting.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Spring's Prettiest Color Trend With Controversial Flats
I'm low-key more into this shade than red. (Sorry.)
By Eliza Huber
-
Katie Holmes Wore Trendy $150 Flats With the Dress Style Every New Yorker Owns
It's an NYC summer staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Specific Shoes NYC-Based Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Year
In case you were wondering.
By Allyson Payer
-
10 Celebrity Moms Who Have the Chicest Style, Period
Major inspiration ahead.
By Judith Jones
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Sophisticated Jacket That Looks Pretty With Skirts *and* Jeans
The styling possibilities are truly endless.
By Eliza Huber