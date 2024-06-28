From Classic to Controversial: 5 Denim Trends That Have Everyone Talking

If you look at any of the trends of the moment, you'll see how many of the things we've deemed cool aren't traditionally "flattering" or "pretty." Nothing showcases this better than the current state of denim. These days, jeans and jean shorts are getting looser and baggier, while hemlines are slinking lower. The most of-the-moment pairs aren't butt-lifting or sculpting in the slightest, so I don't blame you for being a denim hater if you're not into the relaxed look. (Hey, it's not for everyone.) All that is to say the state of jeans in summer 2024 is divisive at best.

It's not all shocking, though. The denim styles on the menu this season range from timeless (think warm weather-ready white washes) to truly pot-stirring (looking at you, denim Capris), with a healthy range of options in between. I can genuinely assure you that the summer denim trends you're about to see here will resonate for everyone, whether you're one of the more experimental trendsetters among us or a classic style loyalist.

White Jeans 2.0

There are certain things that signal summer's unquestionable arrival—the rising humidity, sight of open-toed shoes, and revival of white denim. White jeans are about as timeless a style as they come, but this summer they're getting a reboot in the form of baggier relaxed fits that make the classic cream washes feel very 2024. It's all about these roomier fits that are reminiscent of trouser shapes and fashion people are into styling them in all-white outfits punctuated by black accessories.

Cool in Milk
Still Here
Cool in Milk

The Harlow High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans

Brynn Wide Leg Organic Cotton Trouser Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Wide Leg Organic Cotton Trouser Jeans

Mid Rise Palazzo Jeans
Re/Done
Mid Rise Palazzo Jeans

Roman Slouchy Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
EDIKTED
Roman Slouchy Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Cuff It

We called it this spring and now we can say with certainty that it's a thing: cuffed jeans are on the come-up. The trend has started to pop up everywhere from the latest street style to my favorite fashion follows on social media, and I couldn't be happier. I am always looking for a fresh take on denim, especially if it's something I can do with the jeans I already own, which is exactly the case with this trend.

Cary Cuff High Waist Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Cuff High Waist Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans
Agolde
Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans

Cuff Wide Leg Jeans
Mango
Cuff Wide Leg Jeans

Relaxed Lasso Cuffed Jeans
B Sides
Relaxed Lasso Cuffed Jeans

Sasha Ankle Wide Cuff Jeans
Paige
Sasha Ankle Wide Cuff Jeans

Jorts Era

Bermuda shorts may not be the newest trend, but they're definitely proving to be the most popular shorts silhouette already this summer. When it comes to jean shorts, it's all about that long, knee-grazing length.

+ Net Sustain Isu Organic Denim Shorts
Loulou Studio
Isu Organic Denim Shorts

Ribcage Bermuda Short
Levi's
Ribcage Bermuda Short

Eloquii, Destructed Denim Bermuda Short
Eloquii
Destructed Denim Bermuda Short

High-Rise Denim Shorts
Jeanerica
High-Rise Denim Shorts

Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts
Mango
Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts

'90s Nostalgia

But in the case of overalls, it took all but a few weeks for the once "frumpy" onesies to go from outdated to one of summer's most sought-after wardrobe items. These days, they're everywhere, from Instagram influencers like Camille Charrière who's styling hers with ballet flats and a baby tee to Hailey Bieber who was spotted dressing up a pair for dinner with Saint Laurent pumps and a duster coat.

Vintage Overall
Levi's
Vintage Overall

River Relaxed Denim Overalls
Reformation
River Relaxed Denim Overalls

Lili Overall in Denim
Alex Mill
Lili Overall in Denim

Levi's Vintage Overalls
Levi's
Vintage Overalls

We the Free Way Back Overalls
We The Free
Way Back Overalls

Capri Craze

Whether you've warmed up to the nostalgic pants or they still give you middle-school-era trauma, Capri pants have had a meteoric rise this year and it feels like they've reached a fever pitch this summer with newer iterations emerging left and right. The latest one? Denim Capris. I've just not warmed up to the idea of leggings and even trousers with the cropped hem, so I'll need some time to warm up to their denim counterparts. But in the meantime, I'll be admiring all the cool ways the fashion people in my social feeds are making them work.

Mango, Side Opening Capri Jeans
Mango
Side Opening Capri Jeans

The Capri in Classic Blue
Still Here
The Capri in Classic Blue

Contrast Stitch Capri Jeans
Edikted
Contrast Stitch Capri Jeans

Pixie Pintuck Capri Jeans
AFRM
Pixie Pintuck Capri Jeans

Split Hem Capri
EB Denim
Split Hem Capri

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

