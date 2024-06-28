From Classic to Controversial: 5 Denim Trends That Have Everyone Talking
If you look at any of the trends of the moment, you'll see how many of the things we've deemed cool aren't traditionally "flattering" or "pretty." Nothing showcases this better than the current state of denim. These days, jeans and jean shorts are getting looser and baggier, while hemlines are slinking lower. The most of-the-moment pairs aren't butt-lifting or sculpting in the slightest, so I don't blame you for being a denim hater if you're not into the relaxed look. (Hey, it's not for everyone.) All that is to say the state of jeans in summer 2024 is divisive at best.
It's not all shocking, though. The denim styles on the menu this season range from timeless (think warm weather-ready white washes) to truly pot-stirring (looking at you, denim Capris), with a healthy range of options in between. I can genuinely assure you that the summer denim trends you're about to see here will resonate for everyone, whether you're one of the more experimental trendsetters among us or a classic style loyalist.
White Jeans 2.0
There are certain things that signal summer's unquestionable arrival—the rising humidity, sight of open-toed shoes, and revival of white denim. White jeans are about as timeless a style as they come, but this summer they're getting a reboot in the form of baggier relaxed fits that make the classic cream washes feel very 2024. It's all about these roomier fits that are reminiscent of trouser shapes and fashion people are into styling them in all-white outfits punctuated by black accessories.
Cuff It
We called it this spring and now we can say with certainty that it's a thing: cuffed jeans are on the come-up. The trend has started to pop up everywhere from the latest street style to my favorite fashion follows on social media, and I couldn't be happier. I am always looking for a fresh take on denim, especially if it's something I can do with the jeans I already own, which is exactly the case with this trend.
Jorts Era
Bermuda shorts may not be the newest trend, but they're definitely proving to be the most popular shorts silhouette already this summer. When it comes to jean shorts, it's all about that long, knee-grazing length.
'90s Nostalgia
But in the case of overalls, it took all but a few weeks for the once "frumpy" onesies to go from outdated to one of summer's most sought-after wardrobe items. These days, they're everywhere, from Instagram influencers like Camille Charrière who's styling hers with ballet flats and a baby tee to Hailey Bieber who was spotted dressing up a pair for dinner with Saint Laurent pumps and a duster coat.
Capri Craze
Whether you've warmed up to the nostalgic pants or they still give you middle-school-era trauma, Capri pants have had a meteoric rise this year and it feels like they've reached a fever pitch this summer with newer iterations emerging left and right. The latest one? Denim Capris. I've just not warmed up to the idea of leggings and even trousers with the cropped hem, so I'll need some time to warm up to their denim counterparts. But in the meantime, I'll be admiring all the cool ways the fashion people in my social feeds are making them work.
