J.Lo Just Wore the “Dated”, Anti-Flat Shoe Trend That Everyone’s Now Suddenly Searching for

There's nothing like the arrival of the winter season to encourage a little more excess. Another layer of jewels on an already sparkling outfit? Yes, please. One more glass of wine? Why not. A night out in your tallest pair of platform shoes? I think so.

Right now, I'm having a little more fun with every decision I make, and it seems Jennifer Lopez has taken a leaf out of my book this week, swapping out casual trainers and comfortable ballet flats for a sky-high pair of platform heels.

Adding inches of height to her 5'4" frame, Lopez wore her light beige heels concealed underneath the flare of her wide-leg jeans. A glamorous alternative to the kitten heels and slim-lined designs that are in all new-in sections, these classic, chunky heels have a playful energy that can totally transform an outfit.

A little less common than they were just a few years ago, platform heels had fallen out of favour as flat-soled shoes such as Mary Janes and ballet flats ballooned in popularity. Naturally, however, the pendulum is starting to swing back in the opposite direction, and we're noticing thick platform heels have started to crop up within celebrity circles and feature more heavily in the collections of high-street and designer brands right now.

Wearing her platform heels with flared jeans, a white shirt and a Hermès Birkin bag, Lopez put a smart and polished twist on the party-ready shoes. While I love this classic pairing I also think that platform shoes really come into their own during party season. Pairing supremely well with classic LDB to make your legs go on and on, these chunky shoes also look chic when worn underneath a voluminous maxi dress to add on inches of height in the most inconspicuous way.

Interest in the chunky shoes is really starting to bloom right now and Google Trends has reported a steady incline in search for the past few weeks. If you're already keen to shop the shoe style that Lopez always comes back to, read on to discover our edit of the best platform heels below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PLATFORM HEELS HERE:

Velvet Platform Sandals
Zara
Velvet Platform Sandals

The velvet finish gives these such a luxurious edge.

Stardust Velvet Platform Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Stardust Velvet Platform Heels

These also come in emerald and pink.

Black Velvet Platform Heels
Mint Velvet
Black Velvet Platform Heels

The closed toe finish makes these perfect for winter styling.

Crushed Velvet Platform
ME+EM
Crushed Velvet Platform

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Animal Print Platform Sandals
Zara
Animal Print Platform Sandals

Trust me—these won't remain in stock for long.

Jodie Glossed-Leather Platform Sandals
Saint Laurent
Jodie Glossed-Leather Platform Sandals

The tall platform detail makes these ultra-high heels so much for comfortable.

Maize Platform Sandal
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal

Style these with tights or wear with bare legs.

Dalida Satin Platform Mules
Amina Muaddi
Dalida Satin Platform Mules

The mule shoe trend is taking off right now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

