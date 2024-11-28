J.Lo Just Wore the “Dated”, Anti-Flat Shoe Trend That Everyone’s Now Suddenly Searching for

There's nothing like the arrival of the winter season to encourage a little more excess. Another layer of jewels on an already sparkling outfit? Yes, please. One more glass of wine? Why not. A night out in your tallest pair of platform shoes? I think so.

Right now, I'm having a little more fun with every decision I make, and it seems Jennifer Lopez has taken a leaf out of my book this week, swapping out casual trainers and comfortable ballet flats for a sky-high pair of platform heels.

Adding inches of height to her 5'4" frame, Lopez wore her light beige heels concealed underneath the flare of her wide-leg jeans. A glamorous alternative to the kitten heels and slim-lined designs that are in all new-in sections, these classic, chunky heels have a playful energy that can totally transform an outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A little less common than they were just a few years ago, platform heels had fallen out of favour as flat-soled shoes such as Mary Janes and ballet flats ballooned in popularity. Naturally, however, the pendulum is starting to swing back in the opposite direction, and we're noticing thick platform heels have started to crop up within celebrity circles and feature more heavily in the collections of high-street and designer brands right now.

Wearing her platform heels with flared jeans, a white shirt and a Hermès Birkin bag, Lopez put a smart and polished twist on the party-ready shoes. While I love this classic pairing I also think that platform shoes really come into their own during party season. Pairing supremely well with classic LDB to make your legs go on and on, these chunky shoes also look chic when worn underneath a voluminous maxi dress to add on inches of height in the most inconspicuous way.

Interest in the chunky shoes is really starting to bloom right now and Google Trends has reported a steady incline in search for the past few weeks. If you're already keen to shop the shoe style that Lopez always comes back to, read on to discover our edit of the best platform heels below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PLATFORM HEELS HERE:

Zara Velvet Platform Sandals £50 SHOP NOW The velvet finish gives these such a luxurious edge.

Jeffrey Campbell Stardust Velvet Platform Heels £168 SHOP NOW These also come in emerald and pink.

Mint Velvet Black Velvet Platform Heels £130 SHOP NOW The closed toe finish makes these perfect for winter styling.

ME+EM Crushed Velvet Platform £350 £175 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Zara Animal Print Platform Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't remain in stock for long.

Saint Laurent Jodie Glossed-Leather Platform Sandals £880 SHOP NOW The tall platform detail makes these ultra-high heels so much for comfortable.

Reformation Maize Platform Sandal £298 £223 SHOP NOW Style these with tights or wear with bare legs.