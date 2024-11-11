J.Lo Wore the Elegant Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Straight Out of an Audrey Hepburn Movie

By
published
in News

Audrey Hepburn is the first person that comes to mind when I hear the word elegant. Whether she was on set of one of her iconic films like Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday, Sabrina, or Charade, or simply living her life in Italy or Switzerland, she always appeared put together and sophisticated, usually with gloves on, a great coat or dress, and of course, a chapeau. Hats were Hepburn's most frequented accessory, minus maybe a string of pearls, with versions ranging from leopard-print pillbox styles to large-brim caps. And now that hats experiencing a remarkable comeback in the world of fashion, it's Hepburn who I'm looking toward to steer my styling techniques in the right direction.

Audrey Hepburn lors du tournage du film 'Charade' en janvier 1963.

Audrey Hepburn in Charade

(Image credit: REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Kino. Charade, USA, 1963, Regie: Stanley Donen, Darsteller: Audrey Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn in Charade

(Image credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

British actress Audrey Hepburn on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany's, based on the novel by Truman Capote and directed by Blake Edwards.

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Apparently, I'm not the only one who's had hats on the brain of late. On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted back in London at a photocall for her new movie Unstoppable wearing a chic chapeau of her own. For the event, the singer-actress chose a wide-brim black felt hat by Dior alongside a black turtleneck dress and white coat with sleek black buttons. With the timeless ensemble, she added a Dior Lady bag and knee-high patent leather boots, also from the French fashion house.

Jennifer Lopez leaving her hotel on November 07, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez arriving at a photocall for "Unstoppable" on November 07, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat ($1150), D-Idole Heeled Boot ($2490), Medium Lady Dior Bag ($6500)

Dior, D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat
Dior
D-Bobby Large-Brim Hat

Alaïa and The Row were among the first brands to initiate the hat renaissance, Alaïa with classic black pillbox hats and The Row with wool drivers caps, both of which were quickly embraced by the style set during fashion week last February. The budding accessory trend was equally popular on the runways that season, appearing at The Row, Fforme, and Altuzarra, to name a few brands. For spring, the hype continued, with wide-brim styles at Gucci and textured pillbox options at Chloé and Altuzarra.

On the runway:

Model wearing a black sun hat with a black sleeveless top and miniskirt at the Gucci S/S 25 runway show.

Gucci S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a black suit and white pillbox hat at the Chloé S/S 25 runway show.

Chloé S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a black blazer, red skirt, and white pillbox skirt at the Altuzarra S/S 25 runway show.

Altuzarra S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All that's to say that the hat trend isn't just a fleeting fad. Next year, countless more elegant options will arrive on the market and the celeb sightings will be plentiful. J.Lo's recent London look was just the beginning. Scroll down to shop some of the chicest hats available right now.

Shop hats:

Felted-Wool Bucket Hat
COS
Felted-Wool Bucket Hat

The Cuff Woven Cloche
ESENSHEL
The Cuff Woven Cloche

Wool Bucket Hat
ZARA
Wool Bucket Hat

Toteme brown shearling pillbox hat
Toteme
Shearling Pillbox Hat

Wool Bucket Hat
ZARA
Wool Bucket Hat

Coeur Beanie
mains de vapeur
Coeur Beanie

Jacqueline Hat
Loro Piana
Jacqueline Hat

Xhefri Drivers Hat
THE ROW
Xhefri Drivers Hat

Jeanette Velvet Wide Brim Hat
Gigi Burris Millinery
Jeanette Velvet Wide Brim Hat

Velvet Hat
Prada
Velvet Hat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸