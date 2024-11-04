J.Lo Just Wore the Pants Trend London Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

When it comes to trends, I often look to London's fashion scene to validate my thoughts on what's worth buying into and what's not. In the stylish metropolis, one pants trend is always in flux when autumn temperatures arrive: striped utility pants. Sure, well-dressed inhabitants frequent classic jeans (even the skinny-leg kind) too, but to break up their wardrobes this time of year, they tend to turn to striped bottoms. For proof, see two of London's most-followed, Camille Charriere and Lucy Williams, proudly donning the fall trend below.

In a surprising turn of events, another highly respected person in the world of fashion is also a fan of the style, and she's stationed far from England's capital city. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing none other than a pair of striped, wide-leg utility pants. Unlike London fashion girls, who more often than not style theirs with chunky boots or sneakers, Lopez paired her low-rise pair with her signature platform heels, this time in white. Finishing off the look, she added a simple white, fitted turtleneck, oversized sunglasses, and a black Dior Lady bag.

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag ($5500)

With Lopez now on board with this trend, it's only expected to grow in popularity, spreading far beyond LA and London. When it does, be ready. Scroll down to shop some of the best striped utility pants on the market this fall.

