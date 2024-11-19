J.Lo Just Debuted a New Way to Wear This “Boring” Blazer Trend That Feels So 2025

By
published
in News

When I think of the best fall jacket, the first thing that comes to mind is a blazer. This outerwear staple is remarkably versatile, enhancing and unifying any outfit with ease. However, it's crucial to recognize that not all blazers are created equal, nor are they all currently in style. Among the silhouettes making a significant impact this season is the double-breasted blazer, recently worn by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, J.Lo captivated her followers on Instagram by wearing a tan double-breasted tuxedo blazer paired with a tan flowy mini skirt and patent leather pumps. At first glance, her outfit appeared to be two separate pieces, but I soon discovered that it was a dress from Alberta Ferretti's Resort 2025 collection. Regardless, her ensemble exemplified a fresh approach to styling what was once considered a "boring" jacket. To achieve her modern, 2025-ready look, all you have to do is button up a double-breasted blazer and wear it over a flowy skirt.

Jennifer lopez wears oversize sunglasses, a tan double-breasted blazer, tan skirt, valentino bag, and patent leather tan pumps.

(Image credit: @jlo)

On Jennifer Lopez: Alberta Ferretti Resort 2025 Dress; Valentino Viva Superstar Bag ($3190)

The allure of the double-breasted blazer goes beyond its polished appearance. Its versatile design aligns perfectly with the current trend of fitted-waist blazers and timeless oversize silhouettes. This adaptability makes the double-breasted blazer appropriate for various occasions and fashion tastes.

Chic, retro-inspired, and firmly endorsed by fashion people, the double-breasted blazer trend is poised to dominate this season and beyond. If you're eager to incorporate this J.Lo-approved style into your wardrobe, read on to explore our edit of the best double-breasted blazers.

Shop our favorite double-breasted blazers

Double Breasted Blazer
Open Edit
Double Breasted Blazer

She's perfect and also comes in a beautiful burgundy hue.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Looking for a more oversized fit? Grab this one.

Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer Zw Collection

I love the herringbone fabric and cropped fit.

Donna Blazer
NBD
Donna Blazer

I just tried this one on, and the quality and fit are a perfect 10 out of 10.

Double Breasted Button Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Double Breasted Button Blazer Zw Collection

Style with brown sheer tights and pumps.

Lioness La Quinta Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer

I always come back to Lioness for its affordable and always-stylish pieces.

Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer
COS
Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer

Impeccable tailoring, if I do say so myself.

Verity Coat
ASTR the Label
Verity Coat

I'd style this with black shorts, sheer tights, and patent leather heels.

aritzia, Manette Blazer
aritzia
Manette Blazer

Everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this fitted double-breasted blazer.

Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer Co-Ord
Massimo Dutti
Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer Co-Ord

Gray blazers are becoming a popular alternative to black ones.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸