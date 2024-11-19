When I think of the best fall jacket, the first thing that comes to mind is a blazer. This outerwear staple is remarkably versatile, enhancing and unifying any outfit with ease. However, it's crucial to recognize that not all blazers are created equal, nor are they all currently in style. Among the silhouettes making a significant impact this season is the double-breasted blazer, recently worn by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, J.Lo captivated her followers on Instagram by wearing a tan double-breasted tuxedo blazer paired with a tan flowy mini skirt and patent leather pumps. At first glance, her outfit appeared to be two separate pieces, but I soon discovered that it was a dress from Alberta Ferretti's Resort 2025 collection. Regardless, her ensemble exemplified a fresh approach to styling what was once considered a "boring" jacket. To achieve her modern, 2025-ready look, all you have to do is button up a double-breasted blazer and wear it over a flowy skirt.

On Jennifer Lopez: Alberta Ferretti Resort 2025 Dress; Valentino Viva Superstar Bag ($3190)

The allure of the double-breasted blazer goes beyond its polished appearance. Its versatile design aligns perfectly with the current trend of fitted-waist blazers and timeless oversize silhouettes. This adaptability makes the double-breasted blazer appropriate for various occasions and fashion tastes.

Chic, retro-inspired, and firmly endorsed by fashion people, the double-breasted blazer trend is poised to dominate this season and beyond. If you're eager to incorporate this J.Lo-approved style into your wardrobe, read on to explore our edit of the best double-breasted blazers.

Shop our favorite double-breasted blazers

Open Edit Double Breasted Blazer $90 SHOP NOW She's perfect and also comes in a beautiful burgundy hue.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer $35 SHOP NOW Looking for a more oversized fit? Grab this one.

ZARA Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer Zw Collection $129 SHOP NOW I love the herringbone fabric and cropped fit.

NBD Donna Blazer $254 SHOP NOW I just tried this one on, and the quality and fit are a perfect 10 out of 10.

ZARA Double Breasted Button Blazer Zw Collection $139 SHOP NOW Style with brown sheer tights and pumps.

Lioness La Quinta Blazer $71 SHOP NOW I always come back to Lioness for its affordable and always-stylish pieces.

COS Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer $190 SHOP NOW Impeccable tailoring, if I do say so myself.

ASTR the Label Verity Coat $240 SHOP NOW I'd style this with black shorts, sheer tights, and patent leather heels.

aritzia Manette Blazer $248 SHOP NOW Everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this fitted double-breasted blazer.