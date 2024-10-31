After Seeing J.Lo's Outfit, I Placed a J.Crew Order for This Elegant Basic Immediately

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

As much as we all admire Jennifer Lopez's style, the truth is that much of what she wears isn't all that accessible. Most of us aren't decked out in designer gear when running weekday errands, but we're also not followed by paparazzi while doing so. That said, when Lopez does wear user-friendly items and outfits, we all take notice.

The latest example of a user-friendly J.Lo outfit came earlier this week in Los Angeles when she paired slouchy pleated trousers with a fitted black long-sleeve T-shirt. I kid you not, I placed an order immediately for a similar elegant black tee of my own after seeing the chic look, and the one I chose is from J.Crew. The sheer wool-blend tee has a similar boatneck and slightly sheer fabric (which will provide less of a sheer look if you size up—FYI). And yes, I plan on styling it how Lopez did on occasion.

Keep scrolling to shop the tee I ordered (did I mention that it's on sale?) along with a few other fitted black T-shirts I'd also order immediately.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a black top and baggy pants

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag

Shop the J.Crew Tee I Ordered

Collection Sheer Wool-Blend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Collection Sheer Wool-Blend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop More Long-Sleeve Black Tees

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

The Luxe Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Splendid
Long Sleeve T-Shirt

St. Agni, Organic Cotton Soft Rib Long Sleeve Top
St. Agni
Organic Cotton Soft Rib Long Sleeve Top

Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Halogen
Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Cotton Citizen Verona Crew Shirt
Cotton Citizen
Verona Crew Shirt

Enza Costa Silk Knit Boat Neck Top
Enza Costa
Silk Knit Boat Neck Top

Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Skims
Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸