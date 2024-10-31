After Seeing J.Lo's Outfit, I Placed a J.Crew Order for This Elegant Basic Immediately
As much as we all admire Jennifer Lopez's style, the truth is that much of what she wears isn't all that accessible. Most of us aren't decked out in designer gear when running weekday errands, but we're also not followed by paparazzi while doing so. That said, when Lopez does wear user-friendly items and outfits, we all take notice.
The latest example of a user-friendly J.Lo outfit came earlier this week in Los Angeles when she paired slouchy pleated trousers with a fitted black long-sleeve T-shirt. I kid you not, I placed an order immediately for a similar elegant black tee of my own after seeing the chic look, and the one I chose is from J.Crew. The sheer wool-blend tee has a similar boatneck and slightly sheer fabric (which will provide less of a sheer look if you size up—FYI). And yes, I plan on styling it how Lopez did on occasion.
Keep scrolling to shop the tee I ordered (did I mention that it's on sale?) along with a few other fitted black T-shirts I'd also order immediately.
On Jennifer Lopez: Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag
Shop the J.Crew Tee I Ordered
Shop More Long-Sleeve Black Tees
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
