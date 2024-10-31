After Seeing J.Lo's Outfit, I Placed a J.Crew Order for This Elegant Basic Immediately

As much as we all admire Jennifer Lopez's style, the truth is that much of what she wears isn't all that accessible. Most of us aren't decked out in designer gear when running weekday errands, but we're also not followed by paparazzi while doing so. That said, when Lopez does wear user-friendly items and outfits, we all take notice.

The latest example of a user-friendly J.Lo outfit came earlier this week in Los Angeles when she paired slouchy pleated trousers with a fitted black long-sleeve T-shirt. I kid you not, I placed an order immediately for a similar elegant black tee of my own after seeing the chic look, and the one I chose is from J.Crew. The sheer wool-blend tee has a similar boatneck and slightly sheer fabric (which will provide less of a sheer look if you size up—FYI). And yes, I plan on styling it how Lopez did on occasion.

Keep scrolling to shop the tee I ordered (did I mention that it's on sale?) along with a few other fitted black T-shirts I'd also order immediately.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag

Shop the J.Crew Tee I Ordered

Shop More Long-Sleeve Black Tees

Reformation Wiley Knit Top $88 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Luxe Rib Long-Sleeve Crew $50 SHOP NOW

Splendid Long Sleeve T-Shirt $68 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Organic Cotton Soft Rib Long Sleeve Top $125 SHOP NOW

Halogen Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt $39 SHOP NOW

Cotton Citizen Verona Crew Shirt $100 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Silk Knit Boat Neck Top $165 SHOP NOW