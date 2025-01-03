Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Jacket Trend French and Italian Women Swear By to Look Elegant

By
published
in News

There are certain fabrics that appear more elegant than others. There's nothing wrong with the ones that don't—I love a rugged leather jacket just as much as the next person—but if sophistication and glamour are what you're striving for, you'll want to look in some design directions more than others. Of all the materials out there, none scream elegance like heavy satin.

Jennifer Lawrence is well aware of this simple fashion fact. How do I know? Well, she just replaced her go-to leather blazer with a single-breasted, ivory-colored satin jacket, using it as a sleek top layer for a night out in Los Angeles at Zinqué, a French hot spot in West Hollywood. She wore the jacket—which featured a wide collar and compact and enlarged satin-covered buttons—on top of a simple white tee, styling the duo with black trousers, The Row moccasins, and gold wire-rim Celine sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence heading to Zinqué in West Hollywood, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, moccasins, and a cream satin jacket while pregnant.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($580); The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins ($1190)

The No Hard Feelings actress isn't alone in her preference for satin outerwear. Heavy satin has been making the rounds on the runways for a few seasons now, showing up in Louis Vuitton's S/S 24 show back in September of 2023 in the form of various padded satin jackets in butter yellow and black. A season later, brands such as Khaite and Eenk featured the luxurious fabric in the form of blazers in various colors styled with both skirts and trousers.

Model in the S/S 24 Louis Vuitton runway show wearing a yellow and black satin padded jacket with a black miniskirt and tights.

Louis Vuitton S/S 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model in the Khaite F/W 24 runway show wearing a black satin blazer with a burgundy satin skirt.

Khaite F/W 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model in the Eenk F/W 24 runway show wearing a yellow satin blazer with pinstripe barrel-leg pants.

Eenk F/W 24

(Image credit: Courtesy of Eenk)

After strong seasons on the catwalk, satin outerwear's built a loyal following in fashion cities across Europe and the U.S., with French and Italian women grabbing for the elegant option when they want a more elegant topper than a leather or suede jacket. Think satin midi coats, trench coats, blazers, and cropped jackets, all styled high with an LBD or formal skirt or more casually with vintage denim or baggy trousers.

Scroll down to shop the jacket trend celebs, models, and more are picking over leather as we look forward to spring.

Shop the satin-jacket trend:

Satin Effect Jacket Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Satin Effect Jacket

Padded Self-Tie Wrap Coat
Another Tomorrow
Padded Self-Tie Wrap Coat

Slim-Fit Blazer in Satin
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Blazer in Satin

Cropped Satin Jacket
ABADIA
Cropped Satin Jacket

massimo dutti, Fitted Satin Blazer
massimo dutti
Fitted Satin Blazer

Satin Trench Coat
TOTEME
Satin Trench Coat

If Only Studio, Tina Double-Breasted Satin Blazer
If Only Studio
Tina Double-Breasted Satin Blazer

+ Net Sustain Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket
LIBEROWE
Duchesse Silk-Satin Peplum Jacket

banana republic, Double-Breasted Italian Satin Blazer
banana republic
Double-Breasted Italian Satin Blazer

Novalis Satin-Crepe Blazer
BLAZÉ MILANO
Novalis Satin-Crepe Blazer

Bow-Detail Satin Jacket
H&M
Bow-Detail Satin Jacket

Bobbi Cropped Satin Jacket
LESET
Bobbi Cropped Satin Jacket

Haliee Coat
Camila Coelho
Haliee Coat

Double Satin Cropped Jacket
Prada
Double Satin Cropped Jacket

Khaite, Saraphina Jacket in Black Satin
Khaite
Saraphina Jacket in Black Satin

Duchesse Satin Peak Lapel Coat
Givenchy
Duchesse Satin Peak Lapel Coat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸