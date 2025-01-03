There are certain fabrics that appear more elegant than others. There's nothing wrong with the ones that don't—I love a rugged leather jacket just as much as the next person—but if sophistication and glamour are what you're striving for, you'll want to look in some design directions more than others. Of all the materials out there, none scream elegance like heavy satin.

Jennifer Lawrence is well aware of this simple fashion fact. How do I know? Well, she just replaced her go-to leather blazer with a single-breasted, ivory-colored satin jacket, using it as a sleek top layer for a night out in Los Angeles at Zinqué, a French hot spot in West Hollywood. She wore the jacket—which featured a wide collar and compact and enlarged satin-covered buttons—on top of a simple white tee, styling the duo with black trousers, The Row moccasins, and gold wire-rim Celine sunglasses.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($580); The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins ($1190)

The No Hard Feelings actress isn't alone in her preference for satin outerwear. Heavy satin has been making the rounds on the runways for a few seasons now, showing up in Louis Vuitton's S/S 24 show back in September of 2023 in the form of various padded satin jackets in butter yellow and black. A season later, brands such as Khaite and Eenk featured the luxurious fabric in the form of blazers in various colors styled with both skirts and trousers.

After strong seasons on the catwalk, satin outerwear's built a loyal following in fashion cities across Europe and the U.S., with French and Italian women grabbing for the elegant option when they want a more elegant topper than a leather or suede jacket. Think satin midi coats, trench coats, blazers, and cropped jackets, all styled high with an LBD or formal skirt or more casually with vintage denim or baggy trousers.

Scroll down to shop the jacket trend celebs, models, and more are picking over leather as we look forward to spring.

