Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Jacket Trend French and Italian Women Swear By to Look Elegant
There are certain fabrics that appear more elegant than others. There's nothing wrong with the ones that don't—I love a rugged leather jacket just as much as the next person—but if sophistication and glamour are what you're striving for, you'll want to look in some design directions more than others. Of all the materials out there, none scream elegance like heavy satin.
Jennifer Lawrence is well aware of this simple fashion fact. How do I know? Well, she just replaced her go-to leather blazer with a single-breasted, ivory-colored satin jacket, using it as a sleek top layer for a night out in Los Angeles at Zinqué, a French hot spot in West Hollywood. She wore the jacket—which featured a wide collar and compact and enlarged satin-covered buttons—on top of a simple white tee, styling the duo with black trousers, The Row moccasins, and gold wire-rim Celine sunglasses.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($580); The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins ($1190)
The No Hard Feelings actress isn't alone in her preference for satin outerwear. Heavy satin has been making the rounds on the runways for a few seasons now, showing up in Louis Vuitton's S/S 24 show back in September of 2023 in the form of various padded satin jackets in butter yellow and black. A season later, brands such as Khaite and Eenk featured the luxurious fabric in the form of blazers in various colors styled with both skirts and trousers.
After strong seasons on the catwalk, satin outerwear's built a loyal following in fashion cities across Europe and the U.S., with French and Italian women grabbing for the elegant option when they want a more elegant topper than a leather or suede jacket. Think satin midi coats, trench coats, blazers, and cropped jackets, all styled high with an LBD or formal skirt or more casually with vintage denim or baggy trousers.
Scroll down to shop the jacket trend celebs, models, and more are picking over leather as we look forward to spring.
Shop the satin-jacket trend:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
