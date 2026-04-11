Jennifer Aniston is My Spring Style Icon—3 Chic Trends I’m Copying Now

I’ve been writing about Jennifer Aniston’s style for years, and one thing I’ve come to realise is that she’s at her chicest when the temperature starts to rise. As heavy boots and bulky puffers fall away and her wardrobe shifts towards a streamlined rotation of lightweight tops, well-cut jeans and wearable footwear, is when the actor's outfits really shine.
Looking to channel some of that ease, I’ve pinpointed the key pieces she returns to year after year. From the pretty top to the perfect jeans and the chic shoes, read on to discover Jennifer's favourite spring trends below.
3 Spring Trends Jennifer Aniston Always Comes Back To
1. Flip Flops
Style Notes: I’m calling it—sandal season has arrived, and the chicest pair you can slip into right now is a classic set of flip flops. Minimal, unfussy and versatile, they work with far more than you might expect. Jennifer styled hers with light tan jeans for a spring-ready look that felt polished without trying too hard.
Shop Flip Flops:
Marks & Spencer
Wedge Flatform Flip Flops
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
These also come in seven other shades.
Staud
Freja Leather Flip Flops
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Tailored Vest
Style Notes: A holdover from the '90s, the tailored vest remains a cornerstone of Jennifer Aniston’s wardrobe. Sharper than a basic tee but more relaxed than a blouse, it's an elevated alternative that fashion people return to time and again.
Shop Tailored Vests:
Mango
Suit Waistcoat With Buttons
Style with the matching trousers or pair these with blue jeans.
COS
Cotton-Blend Crepe Waistcoat
The cotton composition ensures a breathable finish.
Aligne
Leo Long Waistcoat
Whilst I love this in black, it also comes in dark navy.
3. Cropped Jeans
Style Notes: Instead of stovepipe or baggy styles, Jennifer consistently comes back to cropped denim. Fresh and inherently spring-ready, this silhouette brings a lightness to her outfits that always wears well with flats. This season, I’ll be taking cues from her and styling mine with crisp white trainers.
Shop Cropped Jeans:
H&M
Mom High Waist Ankle Jeans
Style these with white trainers or pair them with ballet flats.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans
This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.