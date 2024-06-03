Jennifer Aniston Just Styled Her £278 Reformation Dress In the Most Rachel Green Way

As someone who has watched the entirety of the Friends series more times than I would like to admit, it's safe to say that I have a soft spot for both '90s fashion, and Jennifer Aniston. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across an Aniston outfit that looks like it could have been plucked straight from the wardrobe of Rachel Green circa '96.

With a form-fitting silhouette and spaghetti strap design, Aniston's '90s-inspired Reformation dress featured a dark burgundy hue and a floral print throughout. Wearing the midi dress with a very Rachel Green shoe, Aniston selected a strappy, pointed toe heel in a matching colour to ground her look. Keeping her accessories simple and relaxed, the actor opted for a single pendant necklace in a ruby shade and wore two gold bangles stacked on her wrist.

Composed of a breezy chiffon fabric, Aniston's outfit retained the effortlessly cool energy that her former character was renowned for.

To shop the high street dress with Aniston's stamp of approval, read on to discover the Reformation Kourtney dress below, as well as an edit of our other favourite Reformation dresses here.

SHOP THE REFORMATION KOURTNEY DRESS:

red dress
Reformation
Kourtney Printed Midi Dress

Style this white red heels to get Aniston's look.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE REFORMATION DRESSES HERE:

Malibu Linen Dress
Reformation
Malibu Linen Dress

This fresh green shade looks so good with both gold and silver jewellery.

Soraya Linen Dress
Reformation
Soraya Linen Dress

Oversized collars are having a moment this season.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This pretty dress styles so well with mary janes and ballet flats.

Rhett Dress
Reformation
Rhett Dress

A lightweight style to see you through the summer months in comfort.

Kaya Linen Dress
Reformation
Kaya Linen Dress

The pale blue colour trend is taking off this summer.

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

This also comes in black, blue and pale yellow.

Juliette Dress
Reformation
Juliette Dress

This also comes in two other colours.

Carmina Knit Dress
Reformation
Carmina Knit Dress

The crew neckline adds such an elegant touch.

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This aquamarine colour it much easier to style than you might have imagined.

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

