Jennifer Aniston Just Styled Her £278 Reformation Dress In the Most Rachel Green Way
As someone who has watched the entirety of the Friends series more times than I would like to admit, it's safe to say that I have a soft spot for both '90s fashion, and Jennifer Aniston. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across an Aniston outfit that looks like it could have been plucked straight from the wardrobe of Rachel Green circa '96.
With a form-fitting silhouette and spaghetti strap design, Aniston's '90s-inspired Reformation dress featured a dark burgundy hue and a floral print throughout. Wearing the midi dress with a very Rachel Green shoe, Aniston selected a strappy, pointed toe heel in a matching colour to ground her look. Keeping her accessories simple and relaxed, the actor opted for a single pendant necklace in a ruby shade and wore two gold bangles stacked on her wrist.
Composed of a breezy chiffon fabric, Aniston's outfit retained the effortlessly cool energy that her former character was renowned for.
To shop the high street dress with Aniston's stamp of approval, read on to discover the Reformation Kourtney dress below, as well as an edit of our other favourite Reformation dresses here.
SHOP THE REFORMATION KOURTNEY DRESS:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE REFORMATION DRESSES HERE:
This fresh green shade looks so good with both gold and silver jewellery.
This aquamarine colour it much easier to style than you might have imagined.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Don't Fret About Summer—These 37 Zara, Nordstrom, and Ref Items Are All You Need
Consider your warm-weather wardrobe covered.
By Eliza Huber
-
Memorial Day Sales Are Almost Here—I'm Keeping an Eye on These 36 Elevated Items
Chic finds from Nordstrom, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Calling It—These French Sunglasses Are Destined to Go Viral
Some styles are already selling out.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Summer Travel Wardrobe Will Be 75% Reformation—Here's Everything I'm Buying
Time to plan some trips.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Tried On 13 of Reformation's Best Spring Items That I'm Sure Will Sell Out
Trust me—they're good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Posh Reformation Shoes Look Like They Cost Triple the Price
Worthy of a London night out.
By Allyson Payer
-
According to TikTok, Reformation's New Bag Is a Great Alt for The Row's Margaux
This one won't stay in stock for long.
By Eliza Huber
-
Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
*Orders every suit.*
By Eliza Huber