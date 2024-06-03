Jennifer Aniston Just Styled Her £278 Reformation Dress In the Most Rachel Green Way

As someone who has watched the entirety of the Friends series more times than I would like to admit, it's safe to say that I have a soft spot for both '90s fashion, and Jennifer Aniston. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across an Aniston outfit that looks like it could have been plucked straight from the wardrobe of Rachel Green circa '96.

With a form-fitting silhouette and spaghetti strap design, Aniston's '90s-inspired Reformation dress featured a dark burgundy hue and a floral print throughout. Wearing the midi dress with a very Rachel Green shoe, Aniston selected a strappy, pointed toe heel in a matching colour to ground her look. Keeping her accessories simple and relaxed, the actor opted for a single pendant necklace in a ruby shade and wore two gold bangles stacked on her wrist.

Composed of a breezy chiffon fabric, Aniston's outfit retained the effortlessly cool energy that her former character was renowned for.

To shop the high street dress with Aniston's stamp of approval, read on to discover the Reformation Kourtney dress below, as well as an edit of our other favourite Reformation dresses here.

Reformation Kourtney Printed Midi Dress £278 SHOP NOW Style this white red heels to get Aniston's look.

Reformation Malibu Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This fresh green shade looks so good with both gold and silver jewellery.

Reformation Soraya Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW Oversized collars are having a moment this season.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This pretty dress styles so well with mary janes and ballet flats.

Reformation Rhett Dress £298 SHOP NOW A lightweight style to see you through the summer months in comfort.

Reformation Kaya Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is taking off this summer.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, blue and pale yellow.

Reformation Juliette Dress £248 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other colours.

Reformation Carmina Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW The crew neckline adds such an elegant touch.